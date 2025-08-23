Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesHimachal Nurse Crosses Raging Stream To Administer Life-Saving Vaccine To Infant: WATCH

Himachal Nurse Crosses Raging Stream To Administer Life-Saving Vaccine To Infant: WATCH

Himachal nurse Kamla Devi braved a raging stream to vaccinate a two-month-old baby in flood-hit Mandi. Her viral act of courage has drawn praise and highlighted the risks faced by health workers.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 23 Aug 2025 05:16 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

In Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi district, a staff nurse has emerged as a symbol of courage after a video of her crossing a swollen stream to reach a sick infant captured widespread attention online.

The incident took place in Chauharghati under Sudhar Panchayat, where continuous heavy rains and landslides have left several villages cut off. Amid this devastation, nurse Kamla Devi, a resident of Tikkar village, showcased extraordinary determination to fulfill her duty.

The viral video shows Kamla carefully leaping across the raging Garh stream, balancing herself on submerged stones as water surged dangerously around her. Just one slip could have been fatal, yet she pressed on without hesitation.

Speaking about the ordeal, Kamla explained that she was heading to the Community Health Centre in Sudhar Panchayat when she received an urgent call. A two-month-old baby needed a life-saving injection, and with bridges washed away, the only way forward was through the violent stream. On most days, she treks nearly four kilometres to reach her post, braving treacherous terrain.

Despite the risk, she crossed the overflowing drain, reached the baby in time, administered the injection, and then continued her journey to the health centre.

Watch The Video

Her act wasn’t without danger. Just recently, in Seraj, a man and a woman were swept away while attempting to cross a similar stream—though they were rescued later. In another case, one person lost their life to the ferocious waters.

Yet Kamla’s determination never wavered. As residents pointed out, “In such conditions, ordinary people would avoid stepping out of their homes. But Kamla Devi’s courage and commitment have set an inspiring example of true service.”

Doctors also highlighted the gravity of her actions. BMO Padhar, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, recalled how flash floods on August 18 wreaked havoc in Koratang and Kungri areas, leaving many villages stranded. During that time, an infant in Hurang village urgently required vaccination. Despite the dangerous conditions, Kamla carried the vaccine box on her shoulder, jumped across the overflowing Swaad stream, and ensured the child received the life-saving doses.

Published at : 23 Aug 2025 05:16 PM (IST)
