Heavy Rain, Waterlogging Choke Delhi-NCR; Old Railway Bridge To Be Closed

Heavy rain on September 1st paralysed Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Gurugram. Severe waterlogging caused massive traffic jams, stranding commuters and hindering emergency services.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 01 Sep 2025 08:30 PM (IST)
Life across Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Gurugram came to a standstill on Monday as sudden, heavy rain triggered massive traffic jams and widespread waterlogging. Vehicles broke down, commuters were stranded for hours, and arterial roads turned into long, slow-moving queues.

In Gurugram, the downpour was relentless. The NH-8 Jaipur Expressway, Badshahpur, Manesar, and Sohna were the worst affected, with several vehicles stuck in knee-deep water. Videos from the city showed traffic police wading through flooded roads, pushing stranded trucks, and directing vehicles in pouring rain.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a yellow alert for September 1, predicting thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds. By afternoon, the skies darkened, rain lashed the city, and commuters were forced to switch on headlights in broad daylight.

While the showers cooled soaring temperatures, they brought chaos on the roads. Waterlogging was reported across Noida, Ghaziabad, and multiple parts of Delhi, where gridlock stretched for kilometres. On X, frustrated commuters shared images of ambulances stuck in jams and vehicles inching forward for hours.

South Delhi bore the brunt, with major stretches like Mahatma Gandhi Road, NH-48, Captain Gaur Marg, and Press Enclave Marg clogged. At Saket, an ambulance was trapped for more than 30 minutes near Max Hospital. In Pitampura, long snarls were seen around Netaji Subhash Place and the Outer Ring Road.

With the Yamuna water level rising alarmingly close to the danger mark, authorities have decided to shut the Old Railway Bridge.

The disruption was citywide: Bahadurgarh Road, Mathura Road, Lodhi Road, Vikas Marg, Najafgarh Road, and ITO were among the worst-hit. From Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Setu to Jangpura, commuters crawled through flooded lanes, with no relief in sight.

The IMD has forecast another spell of rain, thunder, and lightning on September 3, raising concerns of a repeat of Monday’s gridlock.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Published at : 01 Sep 2025 08:29 PM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Rain Delhi Weather Delhi Traffic Jam Noida Traffic Delhi Waterlogging Gurugram Traffic Jam
