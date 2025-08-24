Heavy Rain Hits Jammu & Kashmir, Sahar Khad Bridge Damaged, IMD Warns Of Flash Floods

Torrential rains continue to wreak havoc across Jammu and Kashmir, leaving damage and devastation in their wake. The Sahar Khad river, swollen from relentless rainfall, has damaged a bridge near the Jammu-Pathankot Highway, disrupting local transport and raising safety concerns.

Parts of Udhampur district are also experiencing heavy downpours, with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) warning of intermittent heavy to very heavy rainfall in the coming days.

#WATCH | Jammu & Kashmir: Rain lashes parts of Udhampur district. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted intermittent heavy to very heavy rainfall in the district. pic.twitter.com/MnFpikzmM8 — ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2025

Rising Toll in Kishtwar Cloudburst

In Kishtwar district, the tragedy from the August 14 cloudburst continues to unfold. Two more bodies were recovered from the debris in a village already devastated by flash floods, bringing the death toll to 63. Rescue operations entered their fifth day despite intermittent rainfall slowing progress. Over 100 people were injured in the disaster, and around 70 remain missing as authorities continue their exhaustive search efforts.

Kathua Cloudburst and Landslide: Multiple Casualties

Just a week ago, heavy rains triggered a cloudburst in Kathua’s Jodh Ghati village and a landslide in the nearby Janglote area. Seven lives were lost, and several others were injured. Five people died in the cloudburst at Jodh Ghati, while two perished when rains triggered a landslide at Janglote, according to officials.

A joint rescue team comprising the police and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) rushed to the sites. “So far, four bodies have been recovered, and six injured individuals have been transported to hospitals,” authorities reported.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah extended condolences and spoke with the Lieutenant Governor and Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir. “Relief and rescue operations are underway, with NDRF teams deployed on site,” he said.

#WATCH | Kathua, J&K: Bridge on the Sahar Khad river near the Jammu-Pathankot Highway has been damaged as the river flows in spate due to continuous rains in the region. pic.twitter.com/cenkrhmSvQ — ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2025

Government Advisories and Safety Warnings

Amid the continuing rainfall, authorities have issued urgent weather advisories across the Union Territory. The IMD has forecast moderate to heavy rainfall from August 23 to 26, prompting alerts for landslides, flash floods, and cloudbursts.

Residents have been urged to prioritize personal safety and avoid non-essential travel, especially in low-lying and flood-prone areas. District emergency operation centers have been set up in DC offices to ensure rapid response during emergencies.

Heavy rainfall has also led to separate tragic incidents in Reasi and Kathua districts. In Reasi, Shahbaz Ahmad of Jamlan village died when his truck was struck by a landslide near Malai Nallah in Mahore. Two others, Javed Ahmad and Abdul Gani, were injured but rescued and hospitalized.

In Kathua, Ravi lost his life when flash floods swept his vehicle away while attempting to cross an overflowing stream near Dreamland Park. His body was recovered by a joint SDRF and local police operation.

Coordinated Relief Efforts

The Kishtwar cloudburst prompted a massive response involving the Army, NDRF, SDRF, CISF, BRO, police, and local volunteers. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah visited the affected areas, overseeing relief operations and announcing ex-gratia payments for victims and their families. Union Home Minister Jitendra Singh and JK LG Manoj Sinha also personally visited the calamity-hit zones to assess the situation and coordinate support.