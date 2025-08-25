Heavy Rain Continues Across Uttar Pradesh, Yellow Alert Issued For 30 Districts

Uttar Pradesh has been witnessing continuous rainfall for the past two days, bringing relief from the sticky humidity. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast more heavy showers across the state on Monday, August 25. Since late Sunday night, intermittent rain has been reported in Noida, Ghaziabad, and several other regions.

According to the forecast, almost all areas in both divisions of the state are likely to see showers accompanied by thunder today. A yellow alert has been issued for nearly 30 districts in eastern UP and Terai regions, warning of light to heavy rainfall. The intensity of showers is expected to decrease from August 26.

The rainfall has brought down the temperature by 3-4 degrees Celsius, offering much-needed relief. However, from August 27 to 29, only light showers are expected in scattered parts of the state, which could push temperatures up by 2-3 degrees over the next 72 hours. This would mean a return of the sticky weather due to the increased humidity after the showers.

The IMD forecast for August 25 read: "Partly cloudy becoming generally cloudy sky with few spells of rain/thundershower. The Maximum and Minimum temperatures will be around 33°C & 26°C, respectively."

It has been raining back to back all night long in various parts of #Punjab, #Haryana, #Delhi, #HimachalPradesh and nearby pockets of #Jammu and #Uttarakhand. The Rainfall activity is about to pick up pace and intensity by afternoon and Heavy rainfall is expected in #Moga,… pic.twitter.com/VxyPTtpz56 — IndiaMetSky Weather (@indiametsky) August 25, 2025

Districts Under Heavy Rain Alert

The IMD has issued warnings for heavy rainfall in Mathura, Agra, Firozabad, Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, Baghpat, Meerut, Bijnor, Moradabad, Amroha, Rampur, Bareilly, Pilibhit, Shahjahanpur, Lakhimpur Kheri, Bahraich, Shravasti, Balrampur, Gonda, Siddharthnagar, Maharajganj, Kushinagar, Deoria, Ballia, Mau, Basti, Ghazipur, Sant Kabir Nagar, and Gorakhpur.

Rain Likely in These Districts Without Alerts

Noida, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Aligarh, Hathras, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur, Unnao, Raebareli, Amethi, Sultanpur, Ambedkarnagar, Azamgarh, Ayodhya, Barabanki, Lucknow, Sitapur, Hardoi, Kannauj, Farrukhabad, Etah, Badaun, Kasganj, Sambhal, and Bulandshahr are also set to receive rain today, though no special warning has been issued for these areas.

Scattered Showers Expected in Bundelkhand and Eastern UP

Districts including Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Hamirpur, Mahoba, Banda, Fatehpur, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Chitrakoot, Prayagraj, Sant Ravidas Nagar, Jaunpur, Mirzapur, Sonbhadra, Chandauli, Ghazipur, and Varanasi are likely to see rainfall at many places. However, there is no thunderstorm or lightning warning in these regions.