Haryana Police Officer Shot During Chase In Haridwar, Massive Manhunt Underway

HomeCitiesHaryana Police Officer Shot During Chase In Haridwar, Massive Manhunt Underway

A Haryana Police sub-inspector was shot while chasing a wanted criminal near Haridwar bus stand; he’s in critical condition as police launch a massive citywide manhunt.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 14 Sep 2025 07:34 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A Haryana Police sub-inspector was critically injured after being shot while pursuing a wanted criminal near Haridwar’s main bus stand on Saturday, officials confirmed.

According to SP City Pankaj Gairola, a police team from Jind had tracked the fugitive to Haridwar. As they moved in to arrest him, the suspect allegedly opened fire, striking the officer. Colleagues rushed the wounded sub-inspector to the district hospital before he was referred to AIIMS for advanced treatment.

Following the incident, Haridwar Police sealed key exit points and set up barricades across the city. A massive search operation is now underway to locate the shooter, who remains at large.

SP City Pankaj Gairola says, "Haryana Police from Jind were chasing a wanted criminal. When the criminal was located near the Haridwar bus stand, he fired on the sub-inspector, who was immediately taken to the district hospital, from where he was referred to AIIMS. Haridwar Police has put up barricades and is conducting search operations throughout the city..." 

Authorities have urged residents to stay alert and report any suspicious movement. The tense manhunt has cast a shadow over the usually bustling pilgrimage hub, with security forces combing crowded areas and transport hubs in pursuit of the armed criminal.

Published at : 14 Sep 2025 07:34 AM (IST)
Tags :
Haryana Police Uttarakhand News Police Manhunt Sub-inspector Shot Haridwar Bus Stand Jind Police Wanted Criminal AIIMS Referral Haridwar Search Operation
