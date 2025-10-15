Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesHaryana IPS Officer Suicide: Family Gives Consent For Post Mortem, To Be Held Today At PGIMER

Haryana IPS Officer Suicide: Family Gives Consent For Post Mortem, To Be Held Today At PGIMER

The family of the deceased officer, including his wife and IAS officer Amneet P Kumar, arrived at the PGIMER to identify the body and complete other formalities. the post-mortem will be conducted at PGIMER soon.

By : PTI | Updated at : 15 Oct 2025 10:34 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Chandigarh, Oct 15 (PTI) Ending an impasse over the autopsy of Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, who allegedly committed suicide here on October 7, his family has given consent to conduct his post-mortem examination, a police official said on Wednesday.

The development came a day after Chandigarh Police moved court seeking direction to Kumar's family to identify the body for post-mortem.

The family of the deceased officer, including his wife and IAS officer Amneet P Kumar, arrived at the PGIMER here on Wednesday to identify the body and complete other formalities, and the post-mortem will be conducted at PGIMER soon, the official said.

On police's plea, a local court had issued a notice to Kumar's wife to file a reply either personally or through counsel on October 15, failing which the application will be decided on merit.

Inspector General Y Puran Kumar, 52, allegedly shot himself dead on October 7. However, a post-mortem could not be conducted as his family refused to give consent until action is taken against the Haryana officers who have been named in a 'final note' of the deceased Dalit senior officer.

Chandigarh Police has constituted a six-member special investigation team to probe the case.

Amid opposition's attack and demand from Kumar's family for action against officers accused of harassing him, the Haryana government on Tuesday sent DGP Shatrujeet Kapur on leave, and given the additional charge of Haryana DGP to O P Singh, a 1992-batch IPS officer.

Last week, it had transferred Rohtak Superintendent of Police Narendra Bijarniya.

Kumar's body has been kept at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER).

On Tuesday, Chandigarh Police said it was constrained to approach a local court for direction to the family to come forward for identification of the body for the post-mortem.

Earlier, they requested the family through the investigating officer, the senior superintendent of police and inspector general of police for the autopsy.

In a statement on Tuesday, Chandigarh Police said that it is absolutely vital at this stage that the post-mortem be conducted at the earliest to preserve important forensic evidence and in the interest of justice.

Police had earlier said that a board of doctors was constituted for the autopsy in the presence of executive magistrate, ballistic expert, toxicology expert, forensic expert, and fingerprint expert with arrangements made for videography and photography.

An eight-page 'final note' purportedly left behind by Kumar accused eight senior IPS officers -- including Haryana DGP Kapur and now-transferred Rohtak SP Bijarniya -- of "blatant caste-based discrimination, targeted mental harassment, public humiliation and atrocities".

Kumar's wife had demanded that Kapur and Bijarniya be named in the FIR and arrested for alleged abetment of her husband's suicide.

Meanwhile, adding a twist to the suspected suicide of IG Puran Kumar, who served in Rohtak, an assistant sub-inspector in the district, Sandeep Kumar, allegedly shot himself dead on Tuesday, purportedly levelling corruption allegations against the late senior officer.

ASI Sandeep Kumar's alleged suicide came in the backdrop of the escalating row over Puran Kumar's death, which shook up the police top brass and raked up a political storm.

On Tuesday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited Puran Kumar's family and called for the respect of all Dalits. He asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Haryana government to take immediate action and arrest the officials responsible.

After Puran Kumar's suicide, several political leaders cutting across party lines had been visiting the family at their Sector 24 residence to offer condolences.

Many opposition leaders had been demanding action in Puran Kumar's alleged suicide case.

Members of several Dalit outfits and some opposition parties have staged protests at different places in Haryana, demanding strict action against the accused in the case. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 15 Oct 2025 10:34 AM (IST)
Tags :
Chandigarh PGIMER Haryana IPS Officer Suicide
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Indian-Origin US State Dept Official Ashley Tellis Arrested For Keeping Classified Documents, China Links
Indian-Origin US State Dept Official Ashley Tellis Arrested Over Secret Documents, China Links
Cricket
Rohit & Virat Return! Team India Leaves For IND vs AUS ODI Series - Watch
Rohit & Virat Return! Team India Leaves For IND vs AUS ODI Series - Watch
Election 2025
Prashant Kishor To Not Contest Bihar Elections, Says 'Decision Taken By Party For Greater Good'
Prashant Kishor To Not Contest Bihar Elections, Says 'Decision Taken By Party For Greater Good'
World
Why No Hair?: Trump Fumes Over 'Worst Ever' Photo Of Him On Time Magazine Cover
Why No Hair?: Trump Fumes Over 'Worst Ever' Photo Of Him On Time Magazine Cover
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Politics: JDU Faces Internal Turmoil as MP Ajay Mandal Offers Resignation, MLA Gopal Mandal Stages Protest Over Ticket Fears
Rahul Gandhi Demands Immediate Action for Dalit IPS Officer’s Family, Calls for Arrest of Accused Officials
Bihar Election 2025: NDA Leaders Confirm Seat Sharing, Nitish Kumar Happy with Final Arrangements
Breaking: Young Muslim Devotee from Prayagraj Prays for Premanand Maharaj During Umrah Trip
Chaos in Chhattisgarh and Bihar: Sapna Chaudhary Concert Violence and Ticket Dispute in Samastipur
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Business
ABP Live Business
Crypto Is About Ownership. So Why Are We Still Getting Custody Wrong?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget