Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesHaryana CM Saini Assures Action In IPS Officer's Suicide Case: 'No Matter How Influential...'

Haryana CM Saini Assures Action In IPS Officer's Suicide Case: 'No Matter How Influential...'

Kumar's suicide note accused senior officers of caste-based discrimination, leading to an FIR against Haryana DGP and others.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 11 Oct 2025 06:54 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday addressed the tragic death of senior IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, calling it an “unfortunate incident” and assuring the late officer’s family of strict action and justice.

Puran Kumar allegedly died by suicide on October 7, leaving a “final note” naming several senior officers and accusing them of caste-based discrimination and harassment. In response, Chandigarh Police registered an FIR on Thursday against Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Singh Kapur and ten others for abetment of suicide, following a demand by Kumar’s wife, IAS Amneet Puran Kumar, that no autopsy or cremation take place until a case was filed.

Speaking at a BJP state executive meeting in Panchkula, CM Saini paid tribute to the officer with a two-minute silence, describing his death as a “very tragic accident.” He assured the bereaved family that a complete and fair investigation would be conducted.

“No matter how influential the culprit, they won’t be spared. Our government will work to deliver justice if an injustice has been done to the family. A thorough investigation will be conducted, and if anyone is found guilty, strict action will be taken,” Saini said.

The Chief Minister also revealed that he was in Japan when he received the news of Kumar’s death. He immediately consoled Amneet Kumar, who was part of his delegation to Japan as Commissioner and Secretary of the Haryana Government’s Department of Foreign Cooperation, and sent officials to assist the family.

CM Saini emphasised that such incidents should not be politicised and said he is in constant touch with the central government to ensure a resolution.

Meanwhile, the Chandigarh Police have constituted a six-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to guarantee a “prompt, impartial, and thorough investigation” into the officer’s alleged suicide.

Published at : 11 Oct 2025 06:54 PM (IST)
Tags :
Nayab Singh Saini HARYANA NEWS
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Matter Of Coincidence': Madani Defends Absence of Women Journalists At Taliban Minister's Press Meet
'Matter Of Coincidence': Madani Defends Absence of Women Journalists At Taliban Minister's Press Meet
Cities
'Mamata Banerjee Must Go...': BJP Slams Bengal Govt Over Medical Student Rape Case, TMC Hits Back
'Mamata Banerjee Must Go...': BJP Slams Bengal Govt Over Medical Student Rape Case, TMC Hits Back
India
'Ground All Air India Boeing 787s Immediately': Pilots’ Federation Raises Safety Alarm
'Ground All Air India Boeing 787s Immediately': Pilots’ Federation Raises Safety Alarm
World
'Exceptional Health': Doctor Says Trump, 79, Has 'Cardiac Age' 14 Years Younger
'Exceptional Health': Doctor Says Trump, 79, Has 'Cardiac Age' 14 Years Younger
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Election 2025: 'It is difficult to save self-respect in BJP', Says MLA Mishrilal As He Resigns From BJP
Pakistan Marshal Munir Panics As Taliban Poses Threat | ABP News
Tejashwi Proposes Merging Party with RJD, Pashupati Calls Emergency Meeting | ABP News
Bihar Election 2025: NDA Seat-Sharing Faces Hurdle, Leaders Manjhi-Kushwaha Still Upset | ABP News
Reliance Power CFO Ashok Kumar Pal Arrested By ED Over Fake Bank Guarantees, Invoicing Fraud | ABP News
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Tech
ABP Live Tech
Are You Training AI Without Knowing It
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget