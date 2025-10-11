Haryana CM Saini Assures Action In IPS Officer's Suicide Case: 'No Matter How Influential...'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday addressed the tragic death of senior IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, calling it an “unfortunate incident” and assuring the late officer’s family of strict action and justice.

Puran Kumar allegedly died by suicide on October 7, leaving a “final note” naming several senior officers and accusing them of caste-based discrimination and harassment. In response, Chandigarh Police registered an FIR on Thursday against Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Singh Kapur and ten others for abetment of suicide, following a demand by Kumar’s wife, IAS Amneet Puran Kumar, that no autopsy or cremation take place until a case was filed.

Speaking at a BJP state executive meeting in Panchkula, CM Saini paid tribute to the officer with a two-minute silence, describing his death as a “very tragic accident.” He assured the bereaved family that a complete and fair investigation would be conducted.

“No matter how influential the culprit, they won’t be spared. Our government will work to deliver justice if an injustice has been done to the family. A thorough investigation will be conducted, and if anyone is found guilty, strict action will be taken,” Saini said.

The Chief Minister also revealed that he was in Japan when he received the news of Kumar’s death. He immediately consoled Amneet Kumar, who was part of his delegation to Japan as Commissioner and Secretary of the Haryana Government’s Department of Foreign Cooperation, and sent officials to assist the family.

CM Saini emphasised that such incidents should not be politicised and said he is in constant touch with the central government to ensure a resolution.

Meanwhile, the Chandigarh Police have constituted a six-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to guarantee a “prompt, impartial, and thorough investigation” into the officer’s alleged suicide.