Haryana CM Saini Meets Late ASI Sandeep Lathar's Family In Rohtak

HomeCitiesHaryana CM Saini Meets Late ASI Sandeep Lathar's Family In Rohtak

By : ANI | Updated at : 15 Oct 2025 02:28 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Rohtak (Haryana) [India], October 15 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday met with the family of ASI Sandeep, who was found dead under suspicious circumstances on Tuesday. ASI Sandeep's body was found under suspicious circumstances on Tuesday near an agricultural field in the Ladhot village of Rohtak.
 
ASI Sandeep's relatives told reporters that CM Saini has assured them of an appropriate investigation into the incident, emphasising that justice will be served.
 
ASI Sandeep's relative, Satyawan Lathar, said, "The CM has assured us. We demand justice... The video that Sandeep has left behind should be properly investigated. He has extended his condolences to the family and assured them that justice will be served. The whole family will sit together and decide what is to be done next."
 
Sandeep's cousin, Sanjay Lathar, said that the family has demanded a judicial enquiry.
 
"We have demanded a judicial enquiry. We will conduct a postmortem only after an FIR has been filed. My brother's last video must be investigated, and an FIR must be filed based on it. CM has assured of an appropriate investigation," he said.
 
This development comes after ASI Sandeep's family refused to hand over his body to the administration.
 
According to Superintendent of Police Rohtak, Surendra Singh Bhoria, the victim was identified as Sandeep, who worked as an Assistant Sub-Inspector in Haryana Police. He stated that the forensic team has been called to the incident site, and an investigation is underway.
 
"This was a hardworking ASI of our Police Department, Sandeep. He was very honest. His body has been found. A forensic team has been called in, and an investigation is underway. He was posted in Cyber Cell," Bhoria told reporters.
 
The incident came days after the incident of Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, who died allegedly due to suicide at his Chandigarh residence on October 7. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 15 Oct 2025 02:28 PM (IST)
Rohtak Haryana Haryana. Nayab Singh Saini Haryana IPS Officer Suicide
