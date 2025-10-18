Close Call For Uttarakhand Ex-CM Harish Rawat; Narrowly Escapes Road Accident Near Meerut

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesClose Call For Uttarakhand Ex-CM Harish Rawat; Narrowly Escapes Road Accident Near Meerut

A swerving vehicle caused him to lose control, hitting other vehicles and a divider. Unharmed, Rawat resumed his journey with enhanced security.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 18 Oct 2025 08:41 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Harish Rawat narrowly escaped unharmed in a road accident near Kankerkheda while travelling from Delhi to Dehradun.

According to ANI, Rawat was unhurt and resumed his journey after the incident. Details regarding the cause of the accident or the condition of the vehicle have not yet been disclosed.

According to reports, Rawat was driving his personal vehicle when another vehicle suddenly swerved in front of him near the Kankerkheda area. In a desperate attempt to avoid the collision, Rawat lost control of the car, which then collided with other vehicles before crashing into a highway divider. The impact was severe enough to damage the front portion of his car.

Authorities rushed to the scene immediately after the incident. The Kankerkheda police strengthened the former CM’s security and arranged another vehicle to ensure he reached his destination safely.

Locals who witnessed the accident highlighted the risks posed by heavy traffic and reckless driving on the highway, which often lead to similar mishaps. The crash also caused temporary congestion, creating a traffic jam for a brief period.

Published at : 18 Oct 2025 08:32 PM (IST)
Harish Rawat Breaking News Uttarakhand News
