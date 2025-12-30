Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCities‘Happy New Year’ Messages Could Cost You Your Life Savings, Police Issue Cyber Alert

Once infected, sensitive information such as bank account details, OTPs, photos, contacts and other personal data can fall into their hands.

By : Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 30 Dec 2025 12:09 PM (IST)

With the New Year just around the corner, people have begun exchanging greetings with friends, relatives and loved ones. Messages, photos, videos and greeting cards are already flooding mobile phones. However, cyber fraudsters are also fully active, trying to exploit the festive mood.

In recent days, many people have received messages containing phrases like “Happy New Year”, “Special New Year Gift” or “See a special message for you”. These messages often include a link or an attached file. The moment someone clicks on them out of curiosity, the risk of their mobile phone being hacked increases significantly.

How The Scam Works

In simple terms, cybercriminals use such links to install harmful apps or viruses on mobile phones. Once infected, sensitive information such as bank account details, OTPs, photos, contacts and other personal data can fall into their hands. In several cases, victims have reported that money was siphoned off from their bank accounts within minutes.

Police Advisory

Keeping this in mind, police departments from Bihar to Mumbai have urged people to remain alert. Officials warned that the circulation of fake messages and malicious links is likely to increase in the coming days. They have advised citizens not to click on any unknown link, even if it appears to come from a familiar or trusted number.

Safety Tips

As a precaution, people are advised not to install unknown apps, always use screen locks and SIM PINs, and immediately delete any suspicious messages. In case of doubt or suspected fraud, citizens should contact the cyber helpline or their nearest police station without delay.

As the New Year approaches, everyone hopes it brings happiness and cheer. A little caution can ensure that festive joy does not turn into trouble.

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 30 Dec 2025 12:09 PM (IST)
Delhi POlice Cyber Scam Happy News Year Messages
