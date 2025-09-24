Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesHairstylist Jawed Habib, His Son Booked For Cheating Over 150 People In Crypto Scam

Hairstylist Jawed Habib, His Son Booked For Cheating Over 150 People In Crypto Scam

The alleged scam dates back to 2023, when the initial investment drive was held under the FLC banner in Sarayatreen, Sambhal. Nearly 150 people attended the event.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 24 Sep 2025 01:38 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Celebrated hairstylist Javed Habib has been booked by the Sambhal police in connection with a fraud case. His son Anas Habib, and three associates, have also been booked for deceiving over 150 people with promises of hefty profits from cryptocurrency investments.

Police allege that Javed Habib and his son lured investors by guaranteeing returns between 50 percent and 75 percent through Follicile Global Company (FLC). The duo organised meetings at Sambhal's Royal Palace Banquet Hall, where they encouraged attendees to buy into Bitcoin and Binance Coin schemes, with funds channelled into the company’s accounts, India Today reported.

However, when investors tried to claim their returns, FLC abruptly shut down, and the accused vanished.

"A group of people approached the police stating that they were defrauded of lakhs of rupees by Javed Habib, his son Anas Habib, and others under the name of Follicile Global Company. They had organized a meeting at Royal Palace Banquet Hall in Sambhal, promising 50–75% returns within a year. Investments were made in Binance Coins and Bitcoins. When investors demanded their money back, the accused closed the company and absconded. Following the complaints, a case has been registered against Jawed Habib, his son Anas Habib, Saiful, and others," Superintendent of Police KK Bishnoi said.

Timeline And Mode Of Operation

The alleged scam dates back to 2023, when the initial investment drive was held under the FLC banner in Sarayatreen, Sambhal. Nearly 150 people attended, with many persuaded to invest significant sums after being assured of guaranteed profits.

Some of these funds reportedly went into accounts controlled by Saiful, who was presented as a company director.

Police have booked the accused under stringent sections related to fraud, and a thorough investigation is currently progressing. Police are now working to track down those responsible and recover the lost investments for the affected individuals. 

Published at : 24 Sep 2025 01:38 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jawed Habib Crypto Scam
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Delhi Ashram 'Baba' Booked After 17 Students Allege Sexual Harassment; Car With Fake Embassy Plate Seized
Delhi Ashram 'Baba' Booked After 17 Students Allege Sexual Harassment; Car With Fake Embassy Plate Seized
Cities
'Bihar Polls Will Mark Beginning Of End Of PM Modi's Corrupt Rule': Kharge At CWC Meeting In Patna
'Bihar Polls Will Mark Beginning Of End Of PM Modi's Corrupt Rule': Kharge At CWC Meeting In Patna
World
Zelenskyy Says 'India Mostly With Us' After Trump's 'Primary Funders Of War' Charge
Zelenskyy Says 'India Mostly With Us' After Trump's 'Primary Funders Of War' Charge
World
‘Stop Exporting Terrorism, Bombing Own People’: India Blasts Pakistan At UN Over Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Strikes
‘Stop Exporting Terrorism, Bombing Own People’: India Blasts Pakistan At UN
Advertisement

Videos

Crime Alert: Delhi Ashram Head Swami Chaitanyananda Faces Sexual Harassment Allegations, On Run
Politics: Mahagathbandhan Seat Sharing Formula In Bihar Almost Finalized Ahead Of Polls
Congress CWC Meeting In Patna Focuses On Bihar Elections, Mahagathbandhan Strategies
Delhi Police Registers Case Against Baba Accused Of Molestation, Volvo Car Seized
Congress CWC Meeting In Patna Discusses Bihar Elections, Mahagathbandhan Plans And BJP Reaction
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Zubeen Garg: Remembering The Eternal Voice Of Assam & The Soul Of A People
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget