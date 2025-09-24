Hairstylist Jawed Habib, His Son Booked For Cheating Over 150 People In Crypto Scam

Celebrated hairstylist Javed Habib has been booked by the Sambhal police in connection with a fraud case. His son Anas Habib, and three associates, have also been booked for deceiving over 150 people with promises of hefty profits from cryptocurrency investments.

Police allege that Javed Habib and his son lured investors by guaranteeing returns between 50 percent and 75 percent through Follicile Global Company (FLC). The duo organised meetings at Sambhal's Royal Palace Banquet Hall, where they encouraged attendees to buy into Bitcoin and Binance Coin schemes, with funds channelled into the company’s accounts, India Today reported.

However, when investors tried to claim their returns, FLC abruptly shut down, and the accused vanished.

"A group of people approached the police stating that they were defrauded of lakhs of rupees by Javed Habib, his son Anas Habib, and others under the name of Follicile Global Company. They had organized a meeting at Royal Palace Banquet Hall in Sambhal, promising 50–75% returns within a year. Investments were made in Binance Coins and Bitcoins. When investors demanded their money back, the accused closed the company and absconded. Following the complaints, a case has been registered against Jawed Habib, his son Anas Habib, Saiful, and others," Superintendent of Police KK Bishnoi said.

Timeline And Mode Of Operation

The alleged scam dates back to 2023, when the initial investment drive was held under the FLC banner in Sarayatreen, Sambhal. Nearly 150 people attended, with many persuaded to invest significant sums after being assured of guaranteed profits.

Some of these funds reportedly went into accounts controlled by Saiful, who was presented as a company director.

Police have booked the accused under stringent sections related to fraud, and a thorough investigation is currently progressing. Police are now working to track down those responsible and recover the lost investments for the affected individuals.