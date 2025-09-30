Techie Kills Wife In Gurugram, Later Hangs Self After Sharing Video Message To Friend

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesTechie Kills Wife In Gurugram, Later Hangs Self After Sharing Video Message To Friend

Gurugram authorities said preliminary evidence suggests Kumar killed his wife before ending his own life, though the exact motive is still under investigation.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 30 Sep 2025 08:27 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A 30-year-old software engineer allegedly strangled his wife following a domestic dispute before taking his own life in Gurugram. The incident was reported on Sunday at Tower-7 of the Millennia-1 society. 

The techie has been identified as Ajay Kumar, a resident of Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, and his wife, Sweety Sharma, was from Asansol in West Bengal. The couple had been married for three years and worked at an IT company in Gurugram.

Police received a call from Kumar’s friend, who reported receiving a video message on Sunday at 3:15 pm in which Kumar stated he intended to commit suicide. The video reportedly indicated a fight between the couple.

Upon reaching their flat in Sector 37, police found Sharma dead on the floor, strangled with a scarf, while Kumar was discovered hanging from a ceiling fan.

Authorities said preliminary evidence suggests Kumar killed his wife before ending his own life, though the exact motive is still under investigation. Sharma’s family has filed a complaint alleging murder.

“In the video sent to the group chat, the husband admitted to murdering his wife, apologised, and then said he was going to kill himself. By the time his friend saw the video and called the police, it was already too late," Hindustan Times reported, quoting a senior police officer.

Published at : 30 Sep 2025 08:27 AM (IST)
