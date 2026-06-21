Gurugram Road Rage: Two BBA Students Arrested For Assaulting Driver, Smashing Car Windows

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Two college students arrested for Gurugram road rage.

Dispute over yielding escalated to assault and vehicle damage.

Gurugram road rage: A shocking road rage incident in Gurugram has led to the arrest of two college students after a dispute over giving way on the road allegedly escalated into violence, leaving a car driver injured and his vehicle badly damaged.

The incident took place on the stretch between Sohna Road and Rajiv Chowk. The accused, identified as Parth and Paras, both 22-year-old BBA students and residents of Vipul World, Sector 48, Fazilpur, were allegedly travelling in a Scorpio SUV when they got into an argument with the driver of an MG Windsor car.

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Dispute Over Giving Way Turns Violent

According to the victim's complaint filed at the Naharpur Rupa police outpost, the Scorpio occupants were driving in a zig-zag manner and narrowly avoided colliding with his vehicle near Rajiv Chowk.

Road rage turns violent in Gurugram.



A Scorpio driver brutally beat a car owner and smashed his vehicle’s windows for not giving side. The shocking incident has gone viral.



This is not just road rage, it’s growing lawlessness where goons feel they can attack anyone with… pic.twitter.com/keObmhIzMk — GarudEyeIntel | OSINT 🇮🇳 (@GarudEyeIntel) June 20, 2026

When the car driver objected, the two men allegedly abused him, intercepted his vehicle, assaulted him, and smashed the car's windowpanes with sticks. The victim sustained injuries during the attack and was left bleeding on the roadside.

Victim Captures Attack On Camera

Videos recorded by the victim from inside his car surfaced on social media and quickly went viral, drawing widespread attention.

In one of the videos, the injured driver can be heard pleading for help from passersby while confronting the accused.

"Why are you doing this? What have you done? Mera muh tod diya. Stop these goons," he is heard saying.

In another video recorded after the incident, the victim alleged that the attackers vandalised his vehicle and assaulted him.

"My car's windowpanes were smashed, and I was beaten with sticks. They indulged in road rage. I am left bloodied," he said.

Viral Video Prompts Swift Police Action

Following the circulation of the videos online, Gurugram Police launched an investigation and acted swiftly. Both accused were arrested within hours of the footage going viral.

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Police also recovered the Scorpio SUV allegedly used in the incident. Officials said the accused have been taken into custody and will be produced before a district court. Further legal proceedings are underway.

🚨 अपराधियों पर गुरुग्राम पुलिस का शिकंजा



गाड़ी को साइड न देने पर हुई कहासुनी के बाद वाहन में तोड़फोड़, मारपीट व धमकी देने के मामले में गुरुग्राम पुलिस ने त्वरित कार्यवाही करते हुए कुछ ही घंटों में 02 आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार किया।



✅ वारदात में प्रयोग की गई स्कार्पियो गाड़ी… pic.twitter.com/ejmZPvheNO — Gurugram Police (@gurgaonpolice) June 20, 2026

The latest incident has once again highlighted concerns over rising cases of violent road rage in Gurugram and the National Capital Region, where minor traffic disputes have increasingly escalated into physical confrontations.