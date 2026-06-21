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HomeCitiesGurugram Road Rage: Two BBA Students Arrested For Assaulting Driver, Smashing Car Windows

Gurugram Road Rage: Two BBA Students Arrested For Assaulting Driver, Smashing Car Windows

Two 22-year-old BBA students were arrested after allegedly assaulting a car driver and smashing his vehicle's windows near Rajiv Chowk. Police seized the Scorpio SUV used in the attack.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 21 Jun 2026 05:07 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Two college students arrested for Gurugram road rage.
  • Dispute over yielding escalated to assault and vehicle damage.
Gurugram road rage: A shocking road rage incident in Gurugram has led to the arrest of two college students after a dispute over giving way on the road allegedly escalated into violence, leaving a car driver injured and his vehicle badly damaged.

The incident took place on the stretch between Sohna Road and Rajiv Chowk. The accused, identified as Parth and Paras, both 22-year-old BBA students and residents of Vipul World, Sector 48, Fazilpur, were allegedly travelling in a Scorpio SUV when they got into an argument with the driver of an MG Windsor car.

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Dispute Over Giving Way Turns Violent

According to the victim's complaint filed at the Naharpur Rupa police outpost, the Scorpio occupants were driving in a zig-zag manner and narrowly avoided colliding with his vehicle near Rajiv Chowk.

When the car driver objected, the two men allegedly abused him, intercepted his vehicle, assaulted him, and smashed the car's windowpanes with sticks. The victim sustained injuries during the attack and was left bleeding on the roadside.

Victim Captures Attack On Camera

Videos recorded by the victim from inside his car surfaced on social media and quickly went viral, drawing widespread attention.

In one of the videos, the injured driver can be heard pleading for help from passersby while confronting the accused.

"Why are you doing this? What have you done? Mera muh tod diya. Stop these goons," he is heard saying.

In another video recorded after the incident, the victim alleged that the attackers vandalised his vehicle and assaulted him.

"My car's windowpanes were smashed, and I was beaten with sticks. They indulged in road rage. I am left bloodied," he said.

Viral Video Prompts Swift Police Action

Following the circulation of the videos online, Gurugram Police launched an investigation and acted swiftly. Both accused were arrested within hours of the footage going viral.

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Police also recovered the Scorpio SUV allegedly used in the incident. Officials said the accused have been taken into custody and will be produced before a district court. Further legal proceedings are underway.

The latest incident has once again highlighted concerns over rising cases of violent road rage in Gurugram and the National Capital Region, where minor traffic disputes have increasingly escalated into physical confrontations.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What was the Gurugram road rage incident about?

The incident involved two college students assaulting a car driver and damaging his vehicle after a dispute over giving way on the road. The victim sustained injuries during the attack.

Who were the individuals involved in the road rage incident?

The accused were identified as Parth and Paras, 22-year-old BBA students. They were allegedly driving a Scorpio SUV and assaulted the driver of an MG Windsor car.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 21 Jun 2026 05:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gurugram Police Gurugram Gurugram Road Rage BBA Students Arrested
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