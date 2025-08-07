'Unzipped His Pants, Began Masturbating': Model Harassed In Broad Daylight In Gurugram

A disturbing case of public harassment has come to light from Gurugram’s Rajiv Chowk, where a model was allegedly harassed by a man while waiting for a cab in broad daylight. The incident, which reportedly took place around 11 AM, gained attention after the victim posted a video on social media narrating her ordeal and tagging the Gurugram Police.

According to the model, she had just returned from Jaipur and was waiting for a cab when she noticed a man persistently staring at her. Moments later, he allegedly unzipped his pants and began masturbating in full public view. She managed to record the act on her phone but said she initially froze in shock.

Model Says The Incident Was Disgusting

“He was very aware of what he was doing,” she said in her video. “It was extremely uncomfortable and disgusting.” She added that she tried calling the police control room and the women’s helpline but was unable to get through. Eventually, she found a nearby police station’s number via Google and reported the incident.

However, she was told to visit the police station in person to file a written complaint.

After the video went viral and sparked public outrage, Gurugram Police registered a case at the Civil Lines police station under Sections 75(2) and 78 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Police are reviewing CCTV footage from the area to identify and trace the accused.

Confirming the incident, ASI Sandeep stated that an investigation is underway and that strict action will be taken against the perpetrator based on the evidence collected.

The case has once again raised concerns about women’s safety in public spaces, even during daylight hours, in major urban centres.