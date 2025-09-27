Gurugram: 5 Killed, 1 Injured After Speeding Thar Crashes Into Divider On Delhi-Jaipur Highway

A Thar crashed into a divider in Gurugram on Saturday morning, killing five of the six people inside. One other person was injured in the accident.

The incident took place when the overspeeding car lost control and rammed into the exit divider near Jharsa Flyover on the Gurugram-Delhi-Jaipur Highway at around 4:30 AM.

The vehicle, bearing a UP registration number, suffered a severe crash, Sector-40 SHO Lalit told news agency IANS, providing details on the incident. The injured is being treated in Medanta Hospital.

The impact of the crash was so severe that the Thar was completely mangled. Visuals from the accident site have also emerged, showing the car after the accident.

An investigation into the incident is currently underway. Gururgam Police has taken possession of the bodies.