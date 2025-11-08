Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesHaryana CM Flags Off Yatra Honouring 350 Years Of Guru Tegh Bahadur’s Martyrdom

Haryana CM Flags Off Yatra Honouring 350 Years Of Guru Tegh Bahadur's Martyrdom

The yatra, one of four, aims to spread the Guru's message of courage and culminates in Kurukshetra on November 24, with PM Modi attending a grand congregation.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 08 Nov 2025 08:42 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A sacred yatra commemorating the 350th martyrdom anniversary of ‘Hind Ki Chadar’ Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji began from the historic Gurusar Rori Sahib Gurdwara in Sirsa on Friday, in the presence of Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, who offered prayers for peace and prosperity in the state.

Addressing the gathering, CM Saini hailed Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji as a global symbol of faith, sacrifice, and human rights, saying the yatra aims to spread the Guru’s timeless message of courage and righteousness across society.

Yatra to culminate in Kurukshetra with PM Modi as chief guest

The Chief Minister announced that four sacred yatras will traverse Haryana to commemorate the occasion, culminating in Kurukshetra on November 24, followed by an All-Faith Conference. The next day, a grand congregation (Mahasamagam) will be held in Kurukshetra, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi attending as the chief guest.

Saini highlighted Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji’s deep connection with Haryana, recalling his travels through Jind, Kaithal, Pehowa, Kurukshetra, and Yamunanagar in 1665. These places, he said, have since become revered pilgrimage sites where the Guru’s teachings continue to inspire generations.

Preserving Sikh heritage and honouring sacrifices

The Chief Minister said the 350th martyrdom year is a powerful reminder to the youth that India’s foundations rest on “sacrifice, renunciation, and moral strength.” He credited Prime Minister Modi’s leadership for bringing India’s Sikh heritage and spiritual legacy global recognition, from the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji to the present commemoration of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji.

Highlighting state initiatives, CM Saini said the government has provided jobs to one member of each of 121 Sikh families affected by the 1984 riots and established the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee in 2022, fulfilling a long-pending demand for religious autonomy.


He added that the upcoming medical college in Yamunanagar will be named Hind Ki Chadar Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Singh Medical College, while another college in Assandh is named after Baba Fateh Singh Ji, the younger son of Guru Gobind Singh Ji. The government has also launched the Swarn Jayanti Guru Darshan Yatra Yojana to assist pilgrims visiting Sikh shrines across India.

Prominent Sikh leaders, including Sardar Jagdish Singh Jhinda, Jathedar Baljit Singh Daduwal, and Sardar Kuldeep Singh Rori attended the ceremony.

Published at : 08 Nov 2025 08:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
Nayab Singh Saini HARYANA NEWS
