Gujarat Tourists Try 'Dine And Dash' In Rajasthan, Caught In Traffic Jam

HomeCitiesGujarat Tourists Try 'Dine And Dash' In Rajasthan, Caught In Traffic Jam

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 29 Oct 2025 10:45 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A group of tourists from Gujarat learned the hard way that traffic jams can be costly, quite literally. The five-member group, including a woman, tried to flee a restaurant in Rajasthan’s Mount Abu without paying a bill of Rs 10,900, only to be caught a few kilometres later.

The incident took place at Happy Day Hotel in Siyava, near Mount Abu, where the group enjoyed a lavish meal. When it came time to settle the bill, they decided to dodge payment using an old trick, the “restroom break.” One by one, each person walked out of the restaurant under the pretext of using the washroom, only to jump into their car and attempt a quick getaway.

However, their plan fell apart just minutes later. Realising what had happened, the hotel owner and staff gave chase and alerted the police. CCTV footage showed the vehicle heading toward Ambaji, along the Gujarat–Rajasthan border.

The pursuit continued through heavy traffic until the hotelier, with the help of local police, managed to intercept the car near the border. The five tourists were detained on the spot.

To settle the matter, the group reportedly contacted a friend and arranged an online transfer to pay the outstanding amount.

Published at : 29 Oct 2025 10:45 AM (IST)
GUJARAT NEWS Rajasthan Tourists
