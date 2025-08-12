A 40-year-old woman from Gujarat's Vadodara has filed a police complaint alleging that she was raped multiple times by her father-in-law and her sister-in-law’s husband, purportedly in an attempt to make her conceive because her husband’s sperm count was" too low".

The woman married in February 2024 and moved into her husband’s home, a TOI report said. Weeks later, she said, her in-laws raised concerns about her ability to bear children due to her age and proposed fertility treatment, according to the FIR lodged at Navapura police station.

Medical tests reportedly revealed that her husband’s sperm count was very low, prompting doctors to recommend in vitro fertilisation (IVF). The complainant underwent the procedure, but it failed. When she suggested adopting a child, her in-laws allegedly refused.

Father-In-Law Entered Woman's Room When She Was Asleep

In her statement, the woman recounted that in July 2024, her father-in-law entered her room while she was asleep and raped her. When she tried to resist and called for help, he allegedly slapped her. She said her husband, upon hearing of the assault, insisted she remain silent, warning that he would release intimate photos of her if she spoke out.

She claimed that the father-in-law raped her several times afterwards, and in December 2024, her sister-in-law’s husband also assaulted her, repeating the abuse on multiple occasions. In June this year, she became pregnant but suffered a miscarriage the following month.

Following a preliminary police inquiry, an FIR was registered on Sunday under charges of rape, sexual harassment, and criminal intimidation. The case is under investigation.