All 16 Ministers Of Gujarat Cabinet, Except CM, Resign Ahead Of Tomorrow's Expansion

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 16 Oct 2025 04:57 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

All 16 ministers in the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Gujarat Government have resigned, submitting their resignations to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Thursday, ahead of tomorrow's cabinet expansion. 

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
Published at : 16 Oct 2025 04:57 PM (IST)
