Gujarat CM Patel Keeps General, Administration Dept; Dy CM Sanghvi Gets Home, Police — Check Full List

Gujarat CM Patel Keeps General, Administration Dept; Dy CM Sanghvi Gets Home, Police — Check Full List

The cabinet expands to 26, ahead of local and 2027 state elections. Key portfolios were assigned, with Sanghavi handling Home and Jadeja overseeing Education.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 17 Oct 2025 09:36 PM (IST)
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Friday inducted 19 fresh faces into his council of ministers while retaining six from his previous team, including Harsh Sanghavi, who has been elevated to the post of Deputy Chief Minister. Rivaba Ravindrasinh Jadeja, wife of cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, also made it to the cabinet.

With this reshuffle, the council’s strength has increased to 26, including the Chief Minister, up from 17 previously. Gujarat, which has a 182-member assembly, can have a maximum of 27 ministers, adhering to the 15 per cent rule.

The cabinet restructuring comes two years ahead of the 2027 state assembly elections and a few months before the local body polls. Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat administered the oath of office and secrecy to all new ministers, including those elevated to cabinet rank or given MoS independent charge.

Key Portfolios:

CM Bhupendra Patel: General Administration, Administrative Reforms and Training, and other departments

Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi: Home, Police Housing, Jail, Border Security, Gram Rakshak Dal, Civil Defence, Prohibition and Excise, Transport, Law and Justice, Sports and Youth Services, among others

Kanubhai Mohanlal Desai: Finance, Urban Development, Urban Housing

Rushikesh Ganeshbhai Patel: Energy and Petrochemicals, Panchayat and Rural Housing, Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs

Rivaba Ravindrasinh Jadeja: Primary, Secondary, and Adult Education

Among the retained ministers, Kanubhai Patel, Rushikesh Patel, and Kunvarji Bavalia were previously in the cabinet, while Sanghavi, Praful Pansheriya, and Purshottam Solanki were MoS. Of these, only Sanghavi (elevated to Deputy CM) and Pansheriya (MoS with independent charge) took fresh oaths on Friday.

Several MLAs, including Jitu Vaghani, Arjun Modhwadia, and Manisha Vakil, have been inducted as ministers. Among the 19 new ministers, Jitu Vaghani, Manisha Vakil, Ishwarsinh Patel, and Naresh Patel have previously served as ministers in BJP-led state governments.

Published at : 17 Oct 2025 08:13 PM (IST)
GUJARAT NEWS Gujarat Cabinet
