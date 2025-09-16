Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesGuj Court Issues Notices To Journos Abhisar Sharma And Parulekar On Adani Group's Defamation Plaint

Guj Court Issues Notices To Journos Abhisar Sharma And Parulekar On Adani Group's Defamation Plaint

Adani Group filed criminal defamation complaints against journalists Abhisar Sharma and Raju Parulekar for allegedly spreading false information.

By : PTI | Updated at : 16 Sep 2025 06:08 PM (IST)

Ahmedabad, Sept 16 (PTI) A magistrate's court in Gandhinagar has issued notices to journalists Abhisar Sharma and Raju Parulekar for personal appearance on September 20, after criminal defamation complaints were filed against them by Adani Group.

The business conglomerate accused Sharma, a YouTuber, and Parulekar, a blogger, of spreading false and defamatory content to malign its reputation.

The Court of Judicial Magistrate First Class, Gandhinagar, (Adalaj police station), issued notices to both individuals and directed them to appear on September 20, according to Adani Group's lawyer Sanjay Thakkar.

He said the notices were issued by the magistrate under section 223 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which says that "no cognisance of an offence shall be taken by the Magistrate without giving the accused an opportunity of being heard".

"Upon the receipt of the notice, both of them are supposed to appear in person or through their lawyers before the court on September 20 to put forward their side. While Sharma had uploaded defamatory content on his YouTube channel, Parulekar made defamatory comments on platform X," said Thakkar.

The Group has invoked sections 356 (1, 2, and 3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, which are equivalent to the Indian Penal Code sections 499, 500, and 501, he said.

"The complaints point to a YouTube video uploaded on August 18, 2025, by Sharma alleging that thousands of bighas of land in Assam had been allotted to Adani and tying the company to a pattern of supposed political favours, as well as to a series of tweets and retweets by Parulekar since January 2025 making similar claims of land grabs, scams and undue benefits," he said.

Adani Group has dismissed the "baseless and misleading" allegations, stating that the Gauhati High Court order dated August 12, 2025, cited by respondents, made no reference to the business conglomerate.

"The company also clarified that Mahabal Cement Pvt Ltd, the firm at the centre of the High Court case, has no connection with Adani in any manner," said Thakkar.

Evidence placed before the court includes Sharma's video and transcript, Parulekar's social media posts, the Gauhati High Court order, and supporting records.

If admitted, the cases may proceed to trial, where both can face imprisonment up to two years, fines, or both, added Thakkar. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 16 Sep 2025 06:06 PM (IST)
Tags :
Defamation Gujarat Adani Group Abhisar Sharma Raju Parulekar
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Jaish Admits Masood Azhar's Family Killed In Indian Strikes During Op Sindoor
Jaish Admits Masood Azhar's Family Killed In Indian Strikes During Op Sindoor
World
Israel Pushes Into ‘Main Phase’ Of Gaza City Offensive Amid UN Commission’s ‘Genocide’ Charge, US Backs Move
Israel Pushes Into ‘Main Phase’ Of Gaza City Offensive Amid UN ‘Genocide’ Charge, US Backs Move
Cricket
Apollo Tyres Replaces Dream11 As Official Sponsor Of Team India
Apollo Tyres Replaces Dream11 As Official Sponsor Of Team India
Cities
Maharashtra Local Body Polls: SC Sets Jan 31, 2026 Deadline, Pulls Up State Election Commission For Delay
Maharashtra Local Body Polls: SC Sets Jan 31, 2026 Deadline, Pulls Up State EC For Delay
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Violence, Arson And Public Unrest Reported Across Multiple Indian Cities
Breaking: ICC Rejects PCB Demand To Remove Referee After Handshake Controversy
Breaking News: NEET Aspirant Shot Dead by Cattle Smugglers in Gorakhpur; Tension Grips Village | ABP NEWS
Janhit: PM Modi Sets Development and Anti-Infiltration Agenda for Bihar Elections 2025 | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Shimla landslide buries cars, causes massive traffic jam | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Abhiroop Chowdhury
Abhiroop Chowdhury
Big Pharma Firms' Addiction Playbook And Why India Should Be Wary | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget