The All India Kshatriya Mahasabha has proposed a striking idea: instead of gifting daughters gold and jewellery at the time of marriage, families should present them with weapons for self-defence.

The call came in the backdrop of public anger over the suspected dowry murder of 26-year-old Nikki Bhati, who was allegedly set ablaze in Greater Noida’s Sirsa village on August 21.

A video of the Mahasabha's meeting, held on Sunday in Gauripur Mitli village, surfaced online on Tuesday and quickly went viral.

Addressing the gathering at the 'Kesariya Mahapanchayat' of the Thakur community, Mahasabha President Ajay Pratap Singh said the time had come to re-evaluate traditions. "Instead of gold and silver, we should gift swords, daggers, or even revolvers to our daughters. If a revolver is too costly, even a country-made pistol can serve the purpose," Singh said.

He argued that jewellery often makes women targets of theft, while weapons could empower them to defend themselves. Citing Kshatriya traditions, Singh reminded the audience that women in history were trained in combat and self-protection, and insisted that such practices need revival in today’s social climate.

Singh further stressed that families must take the lead in ensuring the safety of their daughters and urged society at large to act with responsibility.

The proposal drew support from community members present at the Mahapanchayat, many of whom described it as both necessary and timely.

Meanwhile, in the Greater Noida case that sparked the outrage, police have arrested Nikki’s husband Vipin, his parents Satveer and Daya, and his brother Rohit. Vipin was shot in the leg on Sunday when he allegedly tried to escape police custody. The National Commission for Women (NCW) has demanded a time-bound investigation, strict punishment for the accused, and security for Nikki’s family and witnesses.