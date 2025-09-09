Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesGhaziabad Illegal Colonies Under Scanner As GDA Reviews Builders' Projects

Ghaziabad Illegal Colonies Under Scanner As GDA Reviews Builders' Projects

Ghaziabad: GDA will take strict action against illegal colonies, banning registries and seeking inter-departmental cooperation.

By : Ravindra Jayant | Updated at : 09 Sep 2025 05:32 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) Vice Chairman Atul Vats held a review meeting with enforcement officials and issued key directives. The meeting focused on tackling unauthorised colonies, monitoring private builders' projects, and ensuring compliance with Supreme Court orders.

Crackdown On Registries In Illegal Colonies

The authority decided to enforce a complete ban on property registries in unauthorised colonies. To implement this, GDA will seek cooperation from the registrar's office, municipal corporation, power department, and other related agencies. Officials were instructed to ensure that no illegal colony is registered under any circumstances, in line with Supreme Court directives.

Review Of Group Housing Projects

GDA also reviewed group housing projects being developed by private builders, particularly the construction of units reserved for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and Lower Income Group (LIG). The review revealed that several builders had failed to meet their targets. Strict action has been ordered against such developers to safeguard public interest.

Improving Transparency In IGRS

To strengthen transparency, the in-charge of the Integrated Grievance Redress System (IGRS) has been directed to conduct quality checks on at least five complaints daily. Authorities were also instructed to closely monitor sealed properties placed under police custody and take strict action in case of violations.

Discussion on Kailash Mansarovar Bhavan and Bus Stand Project

The meeting also addressed the transfer of the Kailash Mansarovar Bhavan in Indirapuram, as per the Chief Minister's directions, and the modernisation of the Roadways bus terminal. Officials emphasised the need to ensure revenue sharing with the authority from the private firm handling the bus stand project, so that GDA benefits financially when the firm generates commercial profit in the future.

Published at : 09 Sep 2025 05:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ghaziabad Ghaziabad Housing Colonies
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
3 Army Personnel Killed As Avalanche Hits Siachen Glacier In Ladakh
3 Army Personnel Killed As Avalanche Hits Siachen Glacier In Ladakh
India
PM Modi Surveys Flood-Hit Areas In Punjab, Meets Affected Residents In Gurdaspur: WATCH
PM Modi Surveys Flood-Hit Areas In Punjab, Meets Affected Residents In Gurdaspur: WATCH
India
Modi In Himachal: PM Announces Rs 1,500 Cr Package, Rs 2 Lakh Ex Gratia For Victims’ Families In Relief Measures
Modi In Himachal: PM Announces Rs 1,500 Cr Package, Rs 2 Lakh Ex Gratia For Victims’ Families In Relief Measures
Election 2025
VP Election LIVE Updates: PM Modi, Rajnath Singh, Sonia Gandhi Among Early Voters As Polling Underway
PM Modi, Rajnath Singh, Sonia Gandhi Among Early Voters As VP Election Underway | Live
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Nepal Crisis Deepens — Protesters Storm Party Offices, Oli May Flee To Dubai Amid Mounting Resignations
Nepal in Flames: Protestors Storm President’s Private Residence as Clashes With Police Escalate | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Foreign And Finance Ministers’ Homes Set Ablaze As Nepal Protests Turn Fiercely Anti-Government
Breaking: PM Oli’s Private Residence Set On Fire Amid Escalating Gen-Z Protests In Nepal
Nepal Gen-Z Protest: Oli Government in Crisis as 9 Ministers Resign, Law Minister’s House Torched
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Saswat Panigrahi
Saswat PanigrahiSaswat Panigrahi is a multimedia journalist
RSS At 100: Bhagwat Redefines Hindutva, Dharma and Akhand Bharat | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget