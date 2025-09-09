Ghaziabad Illegal Colonies Under Scanner As GDA Reviews Builders' Projects

Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) Vice Chairman Atul Vats held a review meeting with enforcement officials and issued key directives. The meeting focused on tackling unauthorised colonies, monitoring private builders' projects, and ensuring compliance with Supreme Court orders.

Crackdown On Registries In Illegal Colonies

The authority decided to enforce a complete ban on property registries in unauthorised colonies. To implement this, GDA will seek cooperation from the registrar's office, municipal corporation, power department, and other related agencies. Officials were instructed to ensure that no illegal colony is registered under any circumstances, in line with Supreme Court directives.

Review Of Group Housing Projects

GDA also reviewed group housing projects being developed by private builders, particularly the construction of units reserved for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and Lower Income Group (LIG). The review revealed that several builders had failed to meet their targets. Strict action has been ordered against such developers to safeguard public interest.

Improving Transparency In IGRS

To strengthen transparency, the in-charge of the Integrated Grievance Redress System (IGRS) has been directed to conduct quality checks on at least five complaints daily. Authorities were also instructed to closely monitor sealed properties placed under police custody and take strict action in case of violations.

Discussion on Kailash Mansarovar Bhavan and Bus Stand Project

The meeting also addressed the transfer of the Kailash Mansarovar Bhavan in Indirapuram, as per the Chief Minister's directions, and the modernisation of the Roadways bus terminal. Officials emphasised the need to ensure revenue sharing with the authority from the private firm handling the bus stand project, so that GDA benefits financially when the firm generates commercial profit in the future.