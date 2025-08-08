Three persons died while three others suffered critical injuries in a gas cylinder explosion at a welding shop near the city’s fishing harbour on Thursday. The victims were rushed to King George Hospital (KGH) for emergency treatment. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Mary Prasanthi confirmed that the blast, suspected to have been triggered by a faulty cooking gas cylinder used for welding.

Gas Cylinder Explosion In Vizag

"A cooking gas cylinder blast occurred at a welding shop near the fishing harbour killing three persons on the spot," Vishakapatnam Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Mary Prasanthi told PTI.

The force of the explosion was so intense that the bodies were thrown across the site, some beyond immediate recognition. The sudden incident sent shockwaves through the area, causing panic among nearby residents.

On receiving alerts from locals, police, fire and rescue teams moved in quickly to contain the situation and begin recovery efforts. Authorities have opened an investigation to establish the exact cause and to review safety measures in similar workshops across the city.

District Collector MN Harendhira Prasad and Visakhapatnam South MLA Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav visited the spot to oversee relief operations, reported Hans India.



Meanwhile, former Chief Minister and YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy, urging the government to ensure top-quality medical care for the injured and comprehensive assistance for the bereaved families, reported India Today.

The incident has sparked fresh debate on industrial safety protocols, with officials expected to carry out inspections at other establishments handling gas cylinders in the region.

