Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesThree Dead, Three Injured In Gas Cylinder Blast At Welding Shop Near Vizag Fishing Harbour

Three Dead, Three Injured In Gas Cylinder Blast At Welding Shop Near Vizag Fishing Harbour

After a gas cylinder explosion at a Visakhapatnam welding shop killed three and critically injured three others, police suspect a faulty cooking gas cylinder caused the blast.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 08 Aug 2025 11:02 AM (IST)

Three persons died while three others suffered critical injuries in a gas cylinder explosion at a welding shop near the city’s fishing harbour on Thursday. The victims were rushed to King George Hospital (KGH) for emergency treatment. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Mary Prasanthi confirmed that the blast, suspected to have been triggered by a faulty cooking gas cylinder used for welding.

Gas Cylinder Explosion In Vizag

"A cooking gas cylinder blast occurred at a welding shop near the fishing harbour killing three persons on the spot," Vishakapatnam Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Mary Prasanthi told PTI.

The force of the explosion was so intense that the bodies were thrown across the site, some beyond immediate recognition. The sudden incident sent shockwaves through the area, causing panic among nearby residents.

On receiving alerts from locals, police, fire and rescue teams moved in quickly to contain the situation and begin recovery efforts. Authorities have opened an investigation to establish the exact cause and to review safety measures in similar workshops across the city.

District Collector MN Harendhira Prasad and Visakhapatnam South MLA Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav visited the spot to oversee relief operations, reported Hans India.

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister and YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy, urging the government to ensure top-quality medical care for the injured and comprehensive assistance for the bereaved families, reported India Today.

The incident has sparked fresh debate on industrial safety protocols, with officials expected to carry out inspections at other establishments handling gas cylinders in the region.

ALSO READ: 'US Tariffs Will Hurt America More, PM Modi Will Handle It Smartly': AP BJP Chief PVN Madhav

Published at : 08 Aug 2025 11:02 AM (IST)
Tags :
Andhra Pradesh Visakhapatnam
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
No Trade Talks With India Until Tariff Dispute Is Resolved, Says Trump
No Trade Talks With India Until Tariff Dispute Is Resolved, Says Trump
Cities
Actor Huma Qureshi’s Cousin Murdered In Delhi; Two Arrested : Report
Actor Huma Qureshi’s Cousin Murdered In Delhi; Two Arrested : Report
India
Facing 'Unilateral' Trump Tariffs, Brazil’s Lula Reaches Out To PM Modi; Both Leaders Back Global South Unity
Facing 'Unilateral' Trump Tariffs, Brazil’s Lula Reaches Out To PM Modi; Both Leaders Back Global South Unity
India
‘Either Sign Oath Or Stop Misleading Nation’: ECI Hits Back At Rahul Gandhi Over 'Vote Chori' Allegations — Updates
Either Sign Oath Or Stop Misleading Nation: EC Hits Back At Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote Chori' Charge — Updates
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Snakebite Claims Two Siblings, Youth Swept in Flood, Crops Destroyed in Hapur Flooding
Breaking: Runaway Truck In Mumbai, Deadly Stunts In Hyderabad & Gurugram Spark Major Safety Concerns
Breaking: Amit Shah To Lay Foundation Stone For Grand Sita Temple, Amrit Bharat Train Also Flagged Off
Breaking: From Fake Doctor To Jungle Encounter — Madhya Pradesh, UP, Haryana Witness Unbelievable Events
Breaking: Jeep Falls Into Gorge, Political Drama In Telangana, Malnutrition Alarms In MP, DK Shivakumar's Scooty Fined
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Amit Malviya's 'Bangladeshi Language' Remark For Sylheti Erases Centuries Of Indian History | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget