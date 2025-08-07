Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndia'US Tariffs Will Hurt America More, PM Modi Will Handle It Smartly': AP BJP Chief PVN Madhav

Andhra Pradesh BJP chief PVN Madhav stated that Trump's tariffs on India will harm the US more.

By : PTI | Updated at : 07 Aug 2025 02:09 PM (IST)

Ongole (Andhra Pradesh), Aug 7 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh BJP chief PVN Madhav on Thursday said that US President Donald Trump's high tariffs on India will only hurt his country more and noted that highly popular Prime Minister Narendra Modi will solve all problems very smartly.

Madhav's comments come a day after Trump slapped an additional 25 per cent tariff, raising the total duties to 50 per cent on goods coming from India, as a penalty for New Delhi's continued purchase of Russian oil.

Addressing a meeting over tea as part of 'Chai pe charcha' in Ongole, the BJP chief highlighted that India will achieve great development as part of the 'Make in India' initiative.

"There is a possibility of more damage happening to America by the actions of President Donald Trump. Now India may face temporary difficulties, but it will achieve great development under Make in India (programme)," said Madhav.

The highly popular PM Modi will solve all problems very smartly. He will ensure that India does 'not suffer losses' from the US, the BJP leader said.

Sipping tea, Madhav noted that small incidents can lead to big changes. PTI STH KH

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 07 Aug 2025 02:09 PM (IST)
Andhra Pradesh America Modi TRUMP
