Sudarsan Pattnaik's Lemon Ganesh Sculpture Spreads Atmanirbhar Bharat Message On Ganesh Chaturthi 2025

Padma Shri Sudarsan Pattnaik crafted a Lemon Ganesh sand sculpture at Puri beach with 1,500 lemons, celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 and spreading the message of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 27 Aug 2025 12:45 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations took on a creative twist in Odisha this year, as renowned sand artist and Padma Shri awardee Sudarshan Pattnaik unveiled a striking Lemon Ganesh sculpture on the shores of Puri. Standing eight feet tall and crafted with 4.5 tons of sand, the installation was decorated with 1,500 fresh lemons, blending artistry, faith, and a message of national pride.

ALSO READ: "Deity Of Wisdom": President Murmu’s Heartfelt Ganesh Chaturthi Greetings To The Nation

A Blend Of Faith, Art, And National Vision

Every year, Pattnaik marks the festival with stunning sand art. For 2025, he chose lemons as the centerpiece. It symbolises freshness, purity, and energy. Sharing his thoughts, the artist said, "With Lord Ganesh's blessings, we move towards building an Atmanirbhar Bharat.” The sculpture reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiatives, Atmanirbhar Bharat, Make in India, and Vocal for Local, while also giving a nod to India’s indigenous defense achievements, including the BrahMos missile.

Carrying Forward A Tradition Of Sand Art With A Purpose

Pattnaik has long used sand as a medium to spark awareness and highlight national pride. Each of his creations is rooted in the belief that art should inspire, educate, and resonate with people. Over the years, his works have addressed social issues and celebrated India's milestones. Speaking about his latest creation, he showed that Ganesh Chaturthi is not just about rituals, but also about embracing progress rooted in self-belief and sustainability.

Having represented India at more than 65 international sand art festivals and competitions, Pattnaik continues to win global acclaim for his ability to merge artistry with meaningful narratives. His Lemon Ganesh sculpture is yet another reminder of how devotion and national consciousness can come together in a powerful, visual form.

Published at : 27 Aug 2025 12:45 PM (IST)
