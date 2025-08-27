Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Devotees Flock To Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja For Darshan — WATCH

Devotees in large numbers thronged the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja on Friday to offer prayers to Lord Ganesh as Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 festivities began in Mumbai. The atmosphere at the famous pandal was filled with chants of “Ganpati Bappa Morya,” as thousands queued up for darshan on the auspicious occasion.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, a huge crowd of devotees gathered to seek blessings of Lalbaugcha Raja



(Video Source: Lalbaugcha Raja/ YouTube) pic.twitter.com/6PoFg8mbWW — IANS (@ians_india) August 27, 2025

Lalbaugcha Raja - The Heart Of Mumbai’s Festivities

The Lalbaugcha Raja, crafted with unmatched artistry, is more than just a Ganesh idol, it is a cultural symbol of Mumbai’s unity, devotion, and festive fervor. Every year, millions of devotees wait patiently for hours, some even for an entire day, just to catch a glimpse of the beloved Bappa and offer prayers.

The idol, unveiled on the eve of Ganesh Chaturthi, draws massive crowds not only from Maharashtra but also from across India and abroad. Installed by the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal in 1934, the pandal has grown into a spiritual and cultural landmark over the decades.

A Festival Of Faith And Grandeur

Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Vinayak Chavithi, celebrates Lord Ganesh as the remover of obstacles and the harbinger of new beginnings. This year, the ten-day festival has begun today, on August 27 and will conclude with the grand immersion on Anantha Chaturdashi.

Across Mumbai and Maharashtra, families have already brought idols of Lord Ganesh into their homes, prepared festive delicacies like modaks, and begun visiting pandals to seek blessings.

A Festival That Unites Generations

As Mumbai immerses itself in devotion and festivity, Lalbaugcha Raja remains the centerpiece of Ganesh Chaturthi. For many, standing before the idol is not just about offering prayers, it’s about reaffirming faith, cherishing tradition, and celebrating the collective spirit of the city.