Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesFour Criminals Injured, One Arrested After Firing At Police In Ballia, UP

Four Criminals Injured, One Arrested After Firing At Police In Ballia, UP

Four criminals were injured and one arrested after they opened fire on police during an operation in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh. Investigation is underway, officials said.

By : ANI | Updated at : 21 Dec 2025 12:13 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Ballia (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 21 (ANI): Four criminals were injured and one accused arrested following a police operation in Ballia district, Uttar Pradesh, after the suspects opened fire at police, officials said on Sunday.

The incident occurred after the Ubhaon police station received specific intelligence about a group of criminals gathering near Mabhuban and moving towards Chainpur with plans to commit a crime, according to Additional Superintendent of Police Dinesh Kumar Shukla. A police team promptly reached the location to intercept the suspects.

"On 21 December 2025, the Ubhaon police station received a tip that criminals were gathering near Mabhuban, heading towards Chainpur, with plans to commit a crime. Responding quickly, a police team arrived at the scene... As the police issued a warning, the miscreants fired at the police with the intention to kill. The police retaliated, during which four miscreants were injured, and one fled. During questioning, it was learned that the injured miscreants are Nitish Yadav, Dilip Yadav, Satish Yadav, and Rahul Verma... They confessed to murdering Ayush Yadav, alias Rahul Yadav, of Ubhaon police station, on 13 December 2025..." Shukla said.

He further explained that Rahul Verma was acting as an informant. "...Rahul Verma was acting as an informant. His brother Rohit Verma, Pawan Singh, Raj Verma, and Robin Singh conspired about the whole murder and assigned it to Dilip, Nitish, and Satish, who are the shooters..." Shukla added.

The Additional Superintendent of Police further stated that the injured accused were hospitalised under police custody. The fifth suspect, who attempted to escape during the incident, was later arrested by authorities.

"The accused were hospitalised... The fifth suspect attempting to escape was surrounded and arrested by police. He identified himself as Anand Verma... from Mau... A thorough investigation is underway, and action will be taken against those involved..." added.

Police confirmed that a detailed investigation is ongoing to ascertain the full sequence of events and the role of each accused. Strict legal action will be taken against all individuals involved in the crime.

(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 21 Dec 2025 12:13 PM (IST)
Tags :
Uttar Pradesh Police UP Crime News Ballia Encounter Ballia Firing Incident Crime Update UP
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
10 Killed, Several Injured In Mass Shooting In South Africa's Johannesburg
10 Killed, Several Injured In Mass Shooting In South Africa's Johannesburg
India
‘False Narratives And Lies Being Spread About Sangh': RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat
‘False Narratives And Lies Being Spread About Sangh': RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat
India
PM Modi Interacts With Assam Students Aboard Cruise Ship On Brahmaputra
PM Modi Interacts With Assam Students Aboard Cruise Ship On Brahmaputra
World
'Your Mantra Will Echo In Our Hearts Forever': Yunus Vows To Follow Osman Hadi's Legacy
'Your Mantra Will Echo In Our Hearts Forever': Yunus Vows To Follow Osman Hadi's Legacy
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Delhi Turns Into Gas Chamber as Dense Fog and AQI Above 400 Choke NCR
Breaking News: Telangana Sarpanch Dresses as Bear to Chase Away Monkeys, Viral Video Sparks Buzz
Weather Alert: Severe Cold, Very Dense Fog and Hazardous Pollution Disrupt Life in Delhi-NCR
Breaking Update: Dense Fog and Hazardous Pollution Paralyse Delhi-NCR, Flights Cancelled
Weather Alert: Dense Fog and Severe Air Pollution Grip Delhi-NCR, Visibility Drops Sharply
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | From City Of Joy To Stadium Of Shame: How Toxic Privilege Ruined Messi's Visit
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget