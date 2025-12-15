Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesFormer Karnataka MLA Anjali Revives Passenger Mid-Air, Earns Praise From CM Siddaramaiah

Former Karnataka MLA Anjali Revives Passenger Mid-Air, Earns Praise From CM Siddaramaiah

She stepped in during a medical emergency on a Goa–Delhi flight, administering timely aid that saved a co-passenger’s life and drew praise from the Karnataka CM.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 15 Dec 2025 04:16 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

CM Siddaramaiah praised Nimbalkar on X, stating he was "deeply moved and incredibly proud" of her "remarkable presence of mind and compassion". He noted that even after stepping away from her medical profession to focus on politics, "the doctor within her responded without a second thought".

"Whether in power or not, people like Anjali, who step up without expecting anything in return to provide whatever help they can when it comes to public service, serve as a model for society. I pray to God to grant Anjali a long life and good health, so that more lives in distress can receive even greater help from her," he added.

She later took to X (formerly Twitter) to express her gratitude, stating that serving people in such situations was part of her responsibility as a doctor.

“Thank you, Sir, for your appreciation and kind words. It is my job and duty as a doctor to serve in this capacity whenever required. It means a lot coming from you, who yourself are an example of social commitment,” she wrote.

Nimbalkar currently serves as the All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary and is the party’s co-incharge for Goa, Daman and Diu, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

Also read
Published at : 15 Dec 2025 04:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
Karnataka SIddaramaiah CONGRESS
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
RJD Benefited From NDA Split In 2020: Chirag Paswan On Bihar Victory At ABP Entrepreneurship Conclave
RJD Benefited From NDA Split In 2020: Chirag Paswan On Bihar Victory At ABP Entrepreneurship Conclave
News
Watch: Amit Shah Welcomes Nitin Nabin As BJP Working President At Party HQ
Watch: Amit Shah Welcomes Nitin Nabin As BJP Working President At Party HQ
Delhi NCR
As Delhi AQI Worsens, Singapore Issues Health Advisory Amid Severe Pollution
As Delhi AQI Worsens, Singapore Issues Health Advisory Amid Severe Pollution
World
'My Son Is A Good Boy': Sydney Shooter's Mother Denies His Role In The Attack
'My Son Is A Good Boy': Sydney Shooter's Mother Denies His Role In The Attack
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Chirag Paswan Credits NDA Unity for Historic Bihar Win, Rules Out Opposition Alliance
Breaking: Delhi-NCR Chokes as AQI Nears 500, Dense Fog Disrupts Flights and Traffic
Breaking: BJP Gets New National Working President as Nitin Nabin Takes Charge in Delhi
Breaking: Sydney Terror Attack Toll Rises To 16, Pakistan link Under Investigation
Breaking: Rahul Gandhi Begins Germany Visit, to Meet German Leaders and Indian Diaspora
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Tech
ABP Live Tech
OPINION | Does Imposition Of US Tariffs Present A Strategic Opportunity For India’s Energy Security?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget