Former Karnataka MLA Anjali Revives Passenger Mid-Air, Earns Praise From CM Siddaramaiah

CM Siddaramaiah praised Nimbalkar on X, stating he was "deeply moved and incredibly proud" of her "remarkable presence of mind and compassion". He noted that even after stepping away from her medical profession to focus on politics, "the doctor within her responded without a second thought".

In a world full of headlines, this one restores faith in humanity.



Ex-Karnataka Congress MLA Anjali Nimbalkar, a doctor by profession, saved the life of an American co-passenger mid-air on a Goa–Delhi flight.



When the passenger collapsed, lost her pulse, and time was…

"Whether in power or not, people like Anjali, who step up without expecting anything in return to provide whatever help they can when it comes to public service, serve as a model for society. I pray to God to grant Anjali a long life and good health, so that more lives in distress can receive even greater help from her," he added.

Deeply moved and incredibly proud to hear about the remarkable presence of mind and compassion shown by former Khanapur MLA Dr. Anjali Nimbalkar during a Goa–New Delhi flight. When an American woman suffered a medical emergency mid-air, Dr. Anjali instantly rose to the occasion… pic.twitter.com/CE65RVxl0Q — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) December 14, 2025

She later took to X (formerly Twitter) to express her gratitude, stating that serving people in such situations was part of her responsibility as a doctor.

“Thank you, Sir, for your appreciation and kind words. It is my job and duty as a doctor to serve in this capacity whenever required. It means a lot coming from you, who yourself are an example of social commitment,” she wrote.

Nimbalkar currently serves as the All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary and is the party’s co-incharge for Goa, Daman and Diu, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli.