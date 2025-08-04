JMM Founder And Jharkhand Ex-CM Shibu Soren Passes Away At 81

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesJMM Founder And Jharkhand Ex-CM Shibu Soren Passes Away At 81

His son and Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren paid his last tributes to the veteran leader and said, "I have become zero today."

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 04 Aug 2025 10:39 AM (IST)

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Shibu Soren passed away at the age of 81. His son and Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren paid his last tributes to the veteran leader and said, "I have become zero today."

Shibu Soren was on a ventilator support and in critical condition. He breathed his last at the Sri Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi, where he was admitted for over a month. He was hospitalised in the last week of June with a kidney-related issue.

He was declared dead at 8:56 am on Sunday, according to Dr A K Bhalla, chairman of the Nephrology Department at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

Dr Bhalla stated that Soren had been battling kidney-related complications and had suffered a stroke about six weeks ago. He had been on life support for the past month.

On June 24, Hemant had shared that doctors were still assessing his father's condition. Just last week, he had expressed hope, saying that his father had overcome many challenges in life and would win this health battle as well.

Shibu Soren had been the leader of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha for the past 38 years and is recognised as the party's founding patron.

Published at : 04 Aug 2025 09:54 AM (IST)
Tags :
Shibu Soren Jharkhand News Hemant Soren
