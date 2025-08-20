Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesFirozabad Man Hacks Teen Daughter To Death After Finding Her In Compromising State With Lover

Firozabad Man Hacks Teen Daughter To Death After Finding Her In Compromising State With Lover

In Firozabad, a man reportedly confessed to killing his 17-year-old daughter after finding her with her lover. He initially filed a false police report but later admitted to the crime.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 20 Aug 2025 02:48 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Police in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad have cracked a sensational murder case within eight hours, arresting a man accused of killing his 17-year-old daughter, Neha Baghel. The incident is believed to be a case of honour killing.

According to police, the incident took place in the Jasrana area, where Neha, a Class 12 student, was found dead in the fields on Tuesday morning. Her throat had been slit with a sharp weapon.

Investigations revealed that Neha's father, Indrapal, caught her late at night with her lover in a compromising position. Enraged, he attacked her with an axe, killing her on the spot. He then fled the scene.

He then went to the police, pretending that some other criminal had murdered her. 

Initially, the police registered a case against an unknown person based on Indrapal's complaint. But during questioning, he gave inconsistent statements. Under sustained interrogation, he confessed to the crime. He also led the police to the murder weapon.

ASP (Rural) Trigun Bessin confirmed that Neha had a relationship with a youth from a neighbouring village. Around 2 AM on Monday, while the family was asleep, she went to meet him in the fields. Indrapal, noticing her absence, trailed her and caught the two together, which led to the killing.

'Honour Killing' In Hathras

Monday's incident comes just a week after another case of alleged honour killing in UP's Hathras. A 19-year-old woman from Aligarh was murdered and beheaded allegedly by her father, stepmother, and step-grandfather in Hathras in what police believe was an 'honour killing' over suspicions she had 'disgraced' the family. All three were arrested.

Hathras SP Chiranjeev Natha Singh said that on August 10, villagers in Bahradoi, under Sadabad police limits, found a sack with a headless body dumped in a canal. The severed head was recovered soon after. Since the body could not be identified at first, police set up five teams to trace the victim’s identity.

Published at : 20 Aug 2025 02:48 PM (IST)
Embed widget