Fire Breaks Out At Railway Hospital In Lucknow, 22 Critical Patients Rescued

A massive fire broke out at the Northern Railway Divisional Hospital in Alambagh early Monday morning, triggering panic among patients and staff. The blaze, suspected to have been caused by a short circuit in the CCTV server room on the ground floor, quickly filled the three-storey building with thick smoke.

The incident occurred around 5.30 am, when flames and smoke were seen emanating from the server room. The fire spread through the electrical wiring, setting off alarms across the hospital. The Critical Care Unit (CCU) on the first floor was soon engulfed in smoke, prompting staff to launch an immediate evacuation.

22 Critical Patients Rescued

Chief Fire Officer Ankush Mittal said that more than 22 critical and elderly patients were rescued using stretchers and wheelchairs and shifted to another ward, where oxygen and medical support were arranged.

Two fire tenders from Alambagh and Hazratganj fire stations reached the hospital within minutes after receiving the alert at 5.38 am. Under the supervision of Station Officer Dharmpal Singh, firefighters battled the blaze for over an hour before bringing it under control.

Smoke guns and exhaust fans were deployed to clear the building, preventing any major casualties. The server room and its electrical wiring were completely gutted, but no injuries or loss of life were reported, thanks to the swift response and timely evacuation by the hospital staff and fire personnel.