HomeCitiesFire Breaks Out At Delhi Factory In Gandhi Nagar; 8 Fire Engines Rush To Scene, Residents Safe

Fire Breaks Out At Delhi Factory In Gandhi Nagar; 8 Fire Engines Rush To Scene, Residents Safe

A fire broke out on the second floor of a Gandhi Nagar factory in Delhi on Saturday. Eight fire tenders responded, no casualties reported, and authorities continue to manage the situation.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 20 Sep 2025 08:57 PM (IST)

A fire broke out on the second floor of a building in Gyan Mohalla, Gandhi Nagar, on Saturday evening, sending a wave of panic through the local community. Authorities swiftly responded, dispatching eight fire tenders to contain the blaze. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported so far.

According to Delhi Fire Services (DFS) officials, the emergency call came in at 5:31 pm. Fire Officer Bhimsen, who oversees the Geeta Colony area, recounted the challenges faced while reaching the scene. “I received a call about a fire at a factory in Gyan Mohalla. On my way, the lanes were blocked by tempos and rickshaws, but local residents stepped in to help us navigate through. Once we arrived, we deployed our resources immediately, and a total of ten fire engines joined the operation,” he said.

The fire caused significant concern among nearby residents, who rushed to the site as firefighters worked to bring the situation under control. While the cause of the fire is still under investigation, authorities remain vigilant, ensuring the safety of surrounding areas.

Published at : 20 Sep 2025 08:57 PM (IST)
Gandhi Nagar Fire Tenders Delhi Fire Services DFS DELHI Building Fire Emergency Response Fire Outbreak Local Residents No Casualties Factory Fire Gyan Mohalla Fire Control Saturday Fire Shahdara Fire
