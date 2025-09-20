Fire Breaks Out At Delhi Factory In Gandhi Nagar; 8 Fire Engines Rush To Scene, Residents Safe

A fire broke out on the second floor of a building in Gyan Mohalla, Gandhi Nagar, on Saturday evening, sending a wave of panic through the local community. Authorities swiftly responded, dispatching eight fire tenders to contain the blaze. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported so far.

#WATCH | Delhi: Fire broke out in a factory located in Gyan Mohalla, Gandhi Nagar area of Shahdara. Fire tenders are present at the scene. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/GvjK1HvAdc — ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2025

According to Delhi Fire Services (DFS) officials, the emergency call came in at 5:31 pm. Fire Officer Bhimsen, who oversees the Geeta Colony area, recounted the challenges faced while reaching the scene. “I received a call about a fire at a factory in Gyan Mohalla. On my way, the lanes were blocked by tempos and rickshaws, but local residents stepped in to help us navigate through. Once we arrived, we deployed our resources immediately, and a total of ten fire engines joined the operation,” he said.

Delhi: Fire Officer Bhimsen says, "I am in charge of Geeta Colony. I received the call about a fire at a factory in Gyan Mohalla, Gandhinagar. I reached the spot. On the way, I faced many difficulties as tempos and rickshaws blocked the lanes. Local residents assisted us. After… https://t.co/qebk6A9TBV pic.twitter.com/zs4FKMWWPp — IANS (@ians_india) September 20, 2025

The fire caused significant concern among nearby residents, who rushed to the site as firefighters worked to bring the situation under control. While the cause of the fire is still under investigation, authorities remain vigilant, ensuring the safety of surrounding areas.