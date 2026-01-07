Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesFire At 12-Storey Mumbai Building Triggers Panic; Actress Daisy Shah Blames Poll Campaign

Fire At 12-Storey Mumbai Building Triggers Panic; Actress Daisy Shah Blames Poll Campaign

The local administration in Bandra, however, has not yet clarified the exact cause of the fire. The incident led to brief chaos in the area.

By : Namrata Dubey | Edited By: Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 07 Jan 2026 09:11 AM (IST)

Panic broke out late on Monday night after a fire erupted in a 12-storey residential building in the Bandra area of Mumbai. No casualties were reported in the incident. However, a video shared by film actress Daisy Shah has gone viral on social media, in which she alleged that the fire was triggered by firecrackers used during election campaigning.

Shah claimed that the blaze broke out in a building adjacent to her flat and that her own residence could also have been affected. She alleged that the fire started due to firecrackers bursting during poll activities. The local administration, however, has not yet clarified the exact cause of the fire. The incident led to brief chaos in the area.

In a long post on Instagram, Shah wrote, "I have got nothing to do with any political party!!! But when u hire teams to run campaigns for your elections, please make sure they have some common sense in them. Thankfully our building committee refused their entry to go door to door. Bursting crackers next to the buildings is not the way to go about it. This is what happens when people lack civic sense. It ain’t a natural calamity, it’s caused by brainless people. TAKE ACCOUNTABILITY … ITS HIGH TIME".

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Daisy Shah (@shahdaisy)

What Happened In Bandra?

According to officials, the fire was reported late at night at a 12-storey residential building in Bandra. Multiple fire tenders rushed to the spot and managed to bring the blaze under control after sustained efforts. Fire department officials said the exact cause of the fire is still unclear and is being investigated. No injuries or loss of life were reported.

Related Video

Uttarakhand News: Winter Chill Grips North India; Kedarnath Dham Covered in Snow

Published at : 07 Jan 2026 09:11 AM (IST)
Tags :
Daisy Shah BMC Polls Mumbai Building Fire Bandra Fire
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
India Concerned Over Venezuela Crisis, Urges Dialogue & Citizens’ Safety, Says Jaishankar
India Concerned Over Venezuela Crisis, Urges Dialogue & Citizens’ Safety, Says Jaishankar
Cities
Five Cops Injured, 10 Detained As Anti-Encroachment Drive Turns Violent In Old Delhi, Mosque Safe: Updates
Five Cops Injured, 10 Detained As Anti-Encroachment Drive Turns Violent In Old Delhi, Mosque Safe: Updates
Cities
Tear Gas Fired, Bulldozers Roll As Overnight Demolition Near Dargah Sparks Tension In Old Delhi
Tear Gas Fired, Bulldozers Roll As Overnight Demolition Near Dargah Sparks Tension In Old Delhi
World
Venezuela To Send Up To 50 Million Barrels Of Oil To US After Maduro's Capture, Announces Trump
Venezuela To Send Up To 50 Million Barrels Of Oil To US After Maduro's Capture, Announces Trump
Advertisement

Videos

Uttarakhand News: Winter Chill Grips North India; Kedarnath Dham Covered in Snow
Uttar Pradesh News: UP Draft Voter List Sparks Controversy; 2.79 Crore Names to be Removed
Patna News: Massive Fire Engulfs Saree Shop in Khusrupur Vegetable Market, Losses Worth Lakhs
Odisha News: Four Students Critically Injured After Being Set Ablaze by Classmate in Rayagada School
Delhi News: JNU Protests Erupt After Supreme Court Denies Bail to Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Justin M Bharucha
Justin M Bharucha
The AQI Illusion: Why India's Pollution Fight Is Collapsing Under Missing Data
Opinion
Embed widget