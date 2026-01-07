Fire At 12-Storey Mumbai Building Triggers Panic; Actress Daisy Shah Blames Poll Campaign

Panic broke out late on Monday night after a fire erupted in a 12-storey residential building in the Bandra area of Mumbai. No casualties were reported in the incident. However, a video shared by film actress Daisy Shah has gone viral on social media, in which she alleged that the fire was triggered by firecrackers used during election campaigning.

Shah claimed that the blaze broke out in a building adjacent to her flat and that her own residence could also have been affected. She alleged that the fire started due to firecrackers bursting during poll activities. The local administration, however, has not yet clarified the exact cause of the fire. The incident led to brief chaos in the area.

In a long post on Instagram, Shah wrote, "I have got nothing to do with any political party!!! But when u hire teams to run campaigns for your elections, please make sure they have some common sense in them. Thankfully our building committee refused their entry to go door to door. Bursting crackers next to the buildings is not the way to go about it. This is what happens when people lack civic sense. It ain’t a natural calamity, it’s caused by brainless people. TAKE ACCOUNTABILITY … ITS HIGH TIME".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daisy Shah (@shahdaisy)

What Happened In Bandra?

According to officials, the fire was reported late at night at a 12-storey residential building in Bandra. Multiple fire tenders rushed to the spot and managed to bring the blaze under control after sustained efforts. Fire department officials said the exact cause of the fire is still unclear and is being investigated. No injuries or loss of life were reported.