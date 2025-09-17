Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 17 (ANI): National Conference president and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday spoke out on the National Highway closure impacting J-K's apple crop, amid Opposition criticism of the administration.

He attributed recent challenges, monsoon fury, and landslides to divine wrath, suggesting distancing from faith may be a cause. Farooq also contrasted Kashmir's situation with Gaza's plight, questioning Muslim countries' responses, adding on politics in Kashmir, implying some benefit from the ongoing political dynamics.

Speaking to the reporters, Farooq Abdullah said, "...Politics will never stop in Kashmir. Some people's houses run on this politics. They receive money from Delhi and manage to survive on it...Did people damage the mountains or bring rain?"

"It was the wrath of Allah because we are far from Him. It is because we don't offer 'namaz'. Such difficulties awaken us to turn towards Allah. Look at what is happening in Gaza today, where thousands are dying. Is any Muslim country raising its voice on it," Abdullah said.

A day earlier, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah attended a video conference with Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, to discuss the prevailing condition of National Highway 44 (NH-44) connecting Jammu and Srinagar.

Officials from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MORTH), the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), and representatives from the J-K government were present during the discussion.

In a social media post on X, Chief Minister Abdullah wrote, "Attended a video conference with @nitin_gadkari ji. Officials of @MORTHIndia & @nhidcl were present along with officials of the J&K government. The condition of NH 44 was discussed in considerable detail. The Union Minister issued some instructions that are aimed at addressing the current crisis and we expect to see those implemented immediately so that regular movement of trucks is no longer hindered."

Vehicular movement on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44), a key supply route for the Kashmir Valley, has been affected for over two weeks due to rainfall-triggered landslides. The road is vital not only for commuters but also for the transportation of essential goods and supplies to the Valley. (ANI)

