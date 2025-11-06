Faridabad JEE Aspirant Shooting: Accused Arrested Again After Police Encounter

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesFaridabad JEE Aspirant Shooting: Accused Arrested Again After Police Encounter

By : PTI | Updated at : 06 Nov 2025 11:13 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Faridabad: A man accused of shooting a 17-year-old JEE aspirant in broad daylight was arrested again following an encounter here while trying to escape police custody, officials said on Thursday.

According to the police, Jitendra alias Jatin Mangala (20) shot Kanishka, a Class 12 student who was on her way back from the library on Monday evening. She suffered injuries to her shoulder and abdomen and is undergoing treatment.

A team from the Crime Branch arrested Jatin on Wednesday. The next day, police accompanied him to Kabulpur village to identify and recover illegal weapons that he had hidden.

Upon reaching the spot, the police asked him to hand over the weapon, but he suddenly took it out from a pile of stones and opened fire at them and escaped.

"The police asked him to stop, but he opened fire at them again. In retaliatory action, police shot him in the leg. He was immediately rushed to a hospital for treatment," Varun Dahiya, ACP crime, Faridabad, said.

Police recovered an illegal weapon with four cartridges from the spot. A case was registered and further investigation is underway, Dahiya added. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 06 Nov 2025 11:11 PM (IST)
Faridabad CRIME HARYANA NEWS
