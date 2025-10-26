Fake Antacid Manufacturing Unit Busted In Delhi, 2 Arrested

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesFake Antacid Manufacturing Unit Busted In Delhi, 2 Arrested

By : PTI | Updated at : 26 Oct 2025 02:15 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

New Delhi: Delhi Police has unearthed a fake antacid manufacturing unit in north Delhi's Ibrahimpur area and arrested two persons, an official said on Sunday.

The accused have been identified as Sandeep Jain (45) and Jitender alias Chotu (23), both residents of Ibrahimpur, police said.

Acting on a complaint from an authorised antacid manufacturer, the Crime Branch conducted a raid and found a fully functional counterfeit unit replicating the original brand's packaging and production process, the police officer said.

"During the search, police recovered 91,257 sachets of fake products, 80 kg of raw material used in their preparation, 13 kg of company printed rolls, 54,780 stickers, 2,100 unprepared packets and a machine used for filling and packaging the sachets," he added.

Police said the unit was being operated by the accused, who had rented the premises and set up equipment to produce spurious health products resembling the original brand.

"The seized products were ready for large-scale circulation in the market, posing a serious threat to public health," the officer said.

Police said both the accused were remanded to two days' custody. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 26 Oct 2025 02:15 PM (IST)
