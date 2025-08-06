Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
CM Fadnavis Says 'Vote Jihad' Countered By Saints’ Spiritual Power In Mahayuti’s 2024 Triumph

CM Fadnavis credits saints' 'spiritual power' for Mahayuti’s 2024 win, says it countered ‘vote jihad’ tactics. Promises river development projects worth ₹109 crore in Vaijapur.

By : PTI | Updated at : 06 Aug 2025 07:01 PM (IST)

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Aug 6 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said the BJP countered the "vote jihad" narrative with the "spiritual power" of saints, which catapulted the Mahayuti alliance to power in the 2024 assembly elections.

Addressing a religious function organised by Ramgiri Maharaj in Vaijapur taluka of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, Fadnavis suggested that social engineering played a key role in the landslide victory.

The BJP won 132 of 288 seats in the assembly elections. Allies Shiv Sena and NCP added 57 and 41 constituencies, respectively, to the saffron tally.

"During Lok Sabha elections (conducted in May 2024), a vote jihad experiment was conducted (by some parties) with an ulterior motive to defeat the nationalist ideology, leading to polarisation," said Fadnavis.

The BJP-led NDA was humbled by the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in the Lok Sabha elections, with the Opposition bloc cornering 30 seats.

Fadnavis reflected on the strategy adopted by Mahayuti during the assembly polls.

"We turned to spiritual leaders and told them that 'vote jihad' is an attack on our culture. If it is allowed unchecked, attacks on Hindu temples might revive quietly. Power is not permanent, but the country and religion should remain immortal," he said.

Realising the threat, seers and spiritual leaders appealed to the common people to unite irrespective of their castes, Fadnavis said.

"This power of saints helped us in the field (at hustings), ensuring a huge victory (for Mahayuti)", he added.

The chief minister reiterated the state government's commitment to construct a barrage in the Shani-Devgaon area.

He said the Sarla Bet (islet) on the Godavari river will be developed, and a Rs 109 crore plan will be sanctioned soon.

 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 06 Aug 2025 07:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis Maharashtra' Spiritual Power Mahayuti 2024 Win Vaijapur
