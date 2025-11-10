Explorer
Explosion Near Red Fort Metro Station: 1 Dead, Several Vehicles Gutted In Fire
The cause of the explosion is yet to be determined, and an investigation is underway.
One person was killed after a powerful explosion near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station in Delhi. The Fire Department said it received a call about an explosion inside a car. Police teams and fire tenders have reached the spot, and efforts are underway to bring the situation under control.
Officials said injuries are feared, and the area has been placed on high alert. Police and fire teams are present at the scene, and an investigation is underway.
Follow Cities News on ABP Live for more latest stories and trending topics. Watch breaking news and top headlines online on ABP News LIVE TV
Read more
Advertisement
Top Headlines
Cities
Explosion Near Red Fort Metro Station: 1 Dead, Several Vehicles Gutted In Fire
Celebrities
Dharmendra Admitted To Mumbai Hospital: Major Update By Sunny Deol’s Team
News
Who Is Dr Muzammil Shakil, The MBBS Lecturer Linked To The Faridabad Terror Plot?
States
Bhopal Model Khushboo Ahirwar Found Dead; Family Alleges Murder, Boyfriend Qasim Held
Advertisement
Cities
8 Photos
Bihar Elections 2025: Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav, Lalu Prasad, More VVIPs Cast Vote | PHOTOS
Cities
10 Photos
Dev Deepawali From Above: Birds Eye View Of Varanasi Ghats Lit With 15 Lakh Diyas | Photos
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Opinion
Advertisement