Explosion Near Red Fort Metro Station: 1 Dead, Several Vehicles Gutted In Fire

Explosion Near Red Fort Metro Station: 1 Dead, Several Vehicles Gutted In Fire

The cause of the explosion is yet to be determined, and an investigation is underway.

By : Sushil Kumar Pandey | Updated at : 10 Nov 2025 07:36 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

One person was killed after a powerful explosion near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station in Delhi. The Fire Department said it received a call about an explosion inside a car. Police teams and fire tenders have reached the spot, and efforts are underway to bring the situation under control.

Officials said injuries are feared, and the area has been placed on high alert. Police and fire teams are present at the scene, and an investigation is underway.

Published at : 10 Nov 2025 07:19 PM (IST)
Breaking News ABP Live
