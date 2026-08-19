Jharkhand Govt Cancels 44 Recruitment Exams Over Irregularities: Check Full List

Ranchi: The Jharkhand government has cancelled 44 recruitment examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC), following allegations and complaints of irregularities. The decision comes amid sustained protests by students and job aspirants demanding action over the recruitment process.

The list of cancelled examinations covers several government recruitments drives for important posts, including drug inspectors, assistant professors, deputy collectors, dental doctors, assistant engineers, civil judges, additional public prosecutors and forest range officers.

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Recruitment examinations for lecturers in government polytechnics, senior scientific officers, assistant conservators of forests, and several other administrative and technical positions have also been included in the list.

Government cites complaints and CID investigation

According to the state government, the cancellations were prompted by complaints linked to irregularities in examinations conducted by the JPSC and executed through TDPL. The government also referred to information that emerged during the investigation being carried out by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

The government said the cancellations followed "complaints regarding irregularities in ongoing examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and executed through TDPL and based on facts brought before the government during the CID investigation."

The decision is significant for thousands of candidates who appeared for recruitment examinations and had raised concerns over the transparency and credibility of the selection process.

Fast-track court, monitoring cell proposed

Along with cancelling the examinations, the state government has announced a series of steps aimed at strengthening the recruitment examination system and dealing with cases related to alleged misconduct.

"A request will be made to the High Court to constitute a Fast Track Court to hear cases registered regarding irregularities and misconduct in JPSC/JSSC examinations," the government said.

The government has also proposed an internal mechanism to keep a closer watch on the functioning of the two recruitment bodies.

It further said, "An Internal Monitoring Cell will be constituted within the JPSC and JSSC."

The proposed monitoring arrangement is expected to focus on identifying and preventing irregularities during the examination and recruitment process.

Committee to examine JPSC, JSSC exam reforms

The state has also decided to set up a committee to review the existing examination system followed by the JPSC and JSSC and recommend possible reforms.

"A committee will be constituted under the chairmanship of Amitabh Kaushal, IAS, to conduct a comprehensive study on examination reforms within the JPSC and JSSC," it said.

The committee will comprise additional officials as well as the director of a reputed institution. It has been given two months to submit its recommendations to the state government.

CID arrests accused's wife and brother

The developments came alongside further action by the Jharkhand CID. On Tuesday, the agency arrested the wife and brother of Abhay Tiwari, who is suspected of playing a key role in the recruitment examination irregularities.

The arrests come a day after Chief Minister Hemant Soren announced a broader decision concerning examinations linked to TSR Data Processing Private Limited (TDPL).

On Monday, Soren said the state government had decided to cancel all activities associated with TDPL. This included examinations conducted through the company, results that had been declared, and selections made through those processes. The state Cabinet also approved the cancellation of the JSSC-CGL examinations.

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CM orders probe into exams held since 2014

Addressing the media at Jaipal Singh Stadium, Soren directed authorities to conduct a comprehensive investigation into alleged irregularities in examinations held from 2014 onwards.

The move followed continued demands from candidates seeking action against those responsible for alleged malpractice in the recruitment system.

The government's latest decisions have brought a major development to the ongoing dispute, particularly for aspirants whose recruitment prospects were linked to the cancelled examinations.

At Jaipal Singh Stadium, where the Chief Minister addressed the issue, several aspirants reacted emotionally to the government's decision. Candidates celebrated after the state government accepted their demands and announced action over the recruitment examination controversy.

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