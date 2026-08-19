Ola, Uber, Rapido New Rules In Maharashtra: Marathi, 12-Hour Driving Limit And 80% Fare Rule

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Maharashtra introduces new app-based transport regulations from September 1.

Aggregators need licenses; drivers require specific documents, Marathi knowledge.

Drivers limited to 12 hours, get 80% fare; GPS tracking.

The Maharashtra Transport Department is introducing a new set of regulations for app-based passenger service vehicles, including those operating through Ola, Uber and Rapido. The rules will come into effect from September 1 and cover aggregator licensing, driver eligibility, working hours, fare distribution and vehicle monitoring.

The new framework will apply to companies providing passenger services through mobile applications and sets out requirements for both aggregators and drivers. It also provides for GPS-based tracking of vehicles and online monitoring by the transport authorities.

Aggregator Licence Made Mandatory

Under the new regulations, companies operating as app-based passenger service aggregators will have to obtain a licence from the state's Transport Department.

The rules also lay down specific requirements for drivers providing services through these platforms. Drivers will need a valid driving licence and badge, along with practical knowledge of Marathi.

Those applying for a badge will have to submit a 15-year residence certificate from Mumbai or the city where they intend to provide passenger services. A police verification report will also be required.

The regulations provide for action against drivers who obtain licences using fake documents. Such licences will be cancelled and legal action will be taken against the concerned drivers.

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12-Hour Limit And 80% Fare Share

The rules also set a limit on the time drivers can operate their vehicles continuously.

Drivers will not be permitted to drive for more than 12 consecutive hours. The framework also states that drivers must receive at least 80 per cent of the total fare collected.

These provisions form part of the requirements being introduced for drivers working with app-based passenger service aggregators in the state.

GPS Tracking And Online Monitoring

Vehicles operating under app-based passenger services will be tracked through GPS under the new system.

The Department will also undertake driver verification and online monitoring of vehicles. This will provide the department with a mechanism to track vehicles and verify drivers operating through app-based platforms.

Aggregator companies will also have to make their apps and websites available in Marathi, Hindi and English.

New Rules To Apply From September 1

The regulations covering Ola, Uber, Rapido and other app-based passenger service providers are scheduled to take effect from September 1 in Maharashtra.

The framework brings requirements related to aggregator licences, driver documentation, language proficiency, working hours, fare sharing and digital monitoring under a common set of rules administered by the Maharashtra Transport Department.

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