India At 2047NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsBusinessOla, Uber, Rapido New Rules In Maharashtra: Marathi, 12-Hour Driving Limit And 80% Fare Rule

Ola, Uber, Rapido New Rules In Maharashtra: Marathi, 12-Hour Driving Limit And 80% Fare Rule

The new framework covers driver documentation, continuous driving hours, fare distribution, digital tracking and multilingual access to aggregator apps and websites.

Written By : ABP Live Business |  Updated at : 19 Aug 2026 10:15 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Maharashtra introduces new app-based transport regulations from September 1.
  • Aggregators need licenses; drivers require specific documents, Marathi knowledge.
  • Drivers limited to 12 hours, get 80% fare; GPS tracking.

The Maharashtra Transport Department is introducing a new set of regulations for app-based passenger service vehicles, including those operating through Ola, Uber and Rapido. The rules will come into effect from September 1 and cover aggregator licensing, driver eligibility, working hours, fare distribution and vehicle monitoring.

The new framework will apply to companies providing passenger services through mobile applications and sets out requirements for both aggregators and drivers. It also provides for GPS-based tracking of vehicles and online monitoring by the transport authorities.

Aggregator Licence Made Mandatory

Under the new regulations, companies operating as app-based passenger service aggregators will have to obtain a licence from the state's Transport Department.

The rules also lay down specific requirements for drivers providing services through these platforms. Drivers will need a valid driving licence and badge, along with practical knowledge of Marathi.

Those applying for a badge will have to submit a 15-year residence certificate from Mumbai or the city where they intend to provide passenger services. A police verification report will also be required.

The regulations provide for action against drivers who obtain licences using fake documents. Such licences will be cancelled and legal action will be taken against the concerned drivers.

ALSO READ: India-Japan Trade At $27.5 Billion, But Potential Is Much Higher: Piyush Goyal

12-Hour Limit And 80% Fare Share

The rules also set a limit on the time drivers can operate their vehicles continuously.

Drivers will not be permitted to drive for more than 12 consecutive hours. The framework also states that drivers must receive at least 80 per cent of the total fare collected.

These provisions form part of the requirements being introduced for drivers working with app-based passenger service aggregators in the state.

GPS Tracking And Online Monitoring

Vehicles operating under app-based passenger services will be tracked through GPS under the new system.

The Department will also undertake driver verification and online monitoring of vehicles. This will provide the department with a mechanism to track vehicles and verify drivers operating through app-based platforms.

Aggregator companies will also have to make their apps and websites available in Marathi, Hindi and English.

New Rules To Apply From September 1

The regulations covering Ola, Uber, Rapido and other app-based passenger service providers are scheduled to take effect from September 1 in Maharashtra.

The framework brings requirements related to aggregator licences, driver documentation, language proficiency, working hours, fare sharing and digital monitoring under a common set of rules administered by the Maharashtra Transport Department.

ALSO READ: Noida Property Prices Jump 125% Since 2019, Gurugram Close Behind At 117%: ANAROCK

 

Input By : Suraj Ojha

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the new regulations for app-based passenger services in Maharashtra?

The Maharashtra Transport Department is introducing new rules for app-based services like Ola and Uber. They cover aggregator licensing, driver eligibility, working hours, fare distribution, and vehicle monitoring.

When do these new regulations for app-based services start?

The new regulations for app-based passenger service providers, including Ola, Uber, and Rapido, are scheduled to take effect from September 1 in Maharashtra.

What new requirements apply to drivers for app-based services?

Drivers need a valid license, badge, and practical Marathi knowledge. They cannot drive over 12 consecutive hours and must receive at least 80% of the total fare.

Will app-based passenger vehicles be monitored under the new system?

Yes, vehicles will be tracked via GPS under the new system. The Department will also conduct driver verification and online monitoring of vehicles.

About the author ABP Live Business

ABP Live Business is your daily window into India’s money matters, tracking stock market moves, gold and silver prices, auto industry shifts, global and domestic economic trends, and the fast-moving world of cryptocurrency, with sharp, reliable reporting that helps readers stay informed, invested, and ahead of the curve.
Read More
Published at : 19 Aug 2026 10:15 AM (IST)
Tags :
Uber Ola Rapido Marathi New Taxi Rules From September Ola Rapido New Rules In Maharashtra Marathi Mandatory For Taxi Apps
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
Ola, Uber, Rapido New Rules In Maharashtra: Marathi, 12-Hour Driving Limit And 80% Fare Rule
Ola, Uber, Rapido New Rules From September 1: Maharashtra Sets 12-Hour Limit, 80% Fare Rule
Business
Sensex 40 Points Down, Nifty Tests 24,150 Amid Weak Asian Markets And Crude Prices Over $91
Sensex 40 Points Down, Nifty Tests 24,150 Amid Weak Asian Markets And Crude Prices Over $91
Business
Noida Property Prices Jump 125% Since 2019, Gurugram Close Behind At 117%: ANAROCK
Noida Property Prices Jump 125% Since 2019, Gurugram Close Behind At 117%: ANAROCK
Business
India-Japan Trade At $27.5 Billion, But Potential Is Much Higher: Piyush Goyal
India-Japan Trade At $27.5 Billion, But Potential Is Much Higher: Piyush Goyal
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Student Protest: Paper Leak, Unemployment and Recruitment Irregularities Fuel Student Agitation
Monsoon Havoc: Heavy Rain Triggers Floods and Landslides Across India
Kolkata Hotel Fire: Massive Fire Breaks Out at Hotel Near Kolkata’s New Market
Himachal Rain Havoc: Landslides Disrupt Roads and Rail Services
Jharkhand Student Protest: Agitation Continues for 26th Day in Ranchi
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget