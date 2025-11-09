Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesEarthquake Of Magnitude 5.4 Jolts Andaman Sea Region

Earthquake Of Magnitude 5.4 Jolts Andaman Sea Region

An earthquake of magnitude 5.4 struck near the Andaman Sea at 12:06 pm on Sunday, according to the National Center for Seismology.

By : ANI | Updated at : 09 Nov 2025 02:45 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Port Blair (Andaman and Nicobar) [India], November 9 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 5.4 was experienced near the Andaman Sea at 12:06 pm on Sunday, as per the National Center for Seismology.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 90 km beneath the Earth's crust.

"EQ of M: 5.4, On: 09/11/2025 12:06:28 IST, Lat: 12.49 N, Long: 93.83 E, Depth: 90 Km, Location: Andaman Sea," NCS said in an 'X' post.

Further details are awaited.

Last week, an earthquake of magnitude 4.1 struck Leh on Saturday, the National Center for Seismology said.

According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 km."EQ of M: 4.1, On: 01/11/2025 17:42:26 IST, Lat: 36.69 N, Long: 75.51 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Leh, Ladakh," the NCS said in a post on X.

Shallow earthquakes are generally more dangerous than deep earthquakes. This is because the seismic waves from shallow earthquakes have a shorter distance to travel to the surface, resulting in stronger ground shaking and potentially more damage to structures, as well as greater casualties.

(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 09 Nov 2025 02:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
Earthquake Today Earthquake In India Andaman Sea Earthquake India Earthquake News
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'LoP Stands For Leader Of Paryatan & Partying': BJP's Dig At Rahul Gandhi Over Jungle Safari Amid Bihar Polls
'LoP Stands For Leader Of Paryatan & Partying': BJP's Dig At Rahul Gandhi Over Jungle Safari
India
Two Most Wanted Indian Gangsters Arrested In US, Georgia; One From Bishnoi Gang
Two Most Wanted Indian Gangsters Arrested In US, Georgia; One From Bishnoi Gang
India
'Flagged Issue In July, But Ignored’, Say Air Traffic Controllers After Delhi Airport Glitch Chaos: Report
'Flagged Issue In July, But Ignored’, Say Air Traffic Controllers After Delhi Airport Chaos: Report
Cities
Kolkata Horror: Girl, 4, Kidnapped While Sleeping Beside Grandmother, Raped In Hooghly
Kolkata Horror: Girl, 4, Kidnapped While Sleeping Beside Grandmother, Raped In Hooghly
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Election 2025: Ashwini Choubey mocks Mahagathbandhan, Tejashwi celebrates 36th birthday
Bihar Election 2025: Yogi Adityanath says NDA built a new Bihar, RJD-Congress ruined it once
Bihar Election 2025: BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri accuses Rahul Gandhi of echoing Pakistan’s voice
Bihar Election 2025: Tejashwi Yadav turns 36 amid last-day poll battle and massive RJD celebrations
Bihar Election 2025: Allegations of file theft and vote manipulation roil final day of campaigning
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
The Last Trick Of The Survivor: Nitish Kumar And The Long Shadow Of Bihar’s Politics
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget