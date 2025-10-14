Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeStatesWest BengalDurgapur Gangrape: How Sister Of Accused Helped Police Nab Prime Suspect As Probe Intensifies-Updates

Durgapur Gangrape: How Sister Of Accused Helped Police Nab Prime Suspect As Probe Intensifies-Updates

With these arrests, all five accused are now in custody. The three previously arrested: Riyazuddin, a former college security guard, Apu Barui, and Firdaus Sk-were remanded to 10 days’ police custody.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 14 Oct 2025 03:49 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Rozina Sk, the sister of accused Safiq Sk in the Durgapur gang rape case, played a pivotal role in helping police apprehend her brother under Andal Bridge in Durgapur on Monday. “I wanted him to face the law. Our family should not be shamed because of him,” she told authorities, noting that Safiq trembled as he surrendered. Her courageous assistance ultimately led to the arrest of all five accused in the alleged gang rape of a second-year medical student near a private medical college in Durgapur.

Rozina expressed that her brother should face the law. She added that Safiq was visibly shaken during his surrender, highlighting the emotional gravity of the situation. Another accused, Sk Nasiruddin, whose motorcycle was allegedly used to flee the scene, was also arrested shortly after.

With these arrests, all five accused are now in custody. The three previously arrested: Riyazuddin, a former college security guard, Apu Barui, and Firdaus Sk-were remanded to 10 days’ police custody on October 12. Safiq and Nasiruddin have been remanded for nine days. The Durgapur Bar Association has refused to represent the accused, and legal aid counsel Pooja Kurmi filed vakalatnama for Safiq and Nasiruddin without seeking bail.

On Tuesday, a large police contingent led by Deputy Commissioner Abhishek Gupta of the Asansol-Durgapur Police Commissionerate visited the wooded area near Paranaganj Kali Bari cremation ground, adjacent to the college gates, where the incident occurred. The five arrested accused were taken to the site for the reconstruction. Additionally, the clothes worn by the accused on the day of the incident were collected and sent for forensic examination to check for DNA traces

The survivor's statement is scheduled to be recorded before a magistrate. Earlier, two of the accused were taken to their homes to recover concealed evidence, and all five will undergo medical examinations. Authorities plan to seek court permission for DNA profiling and conduct a test identification parade once the survivor is ready to record her statement

The incident has sparked widespread outrage and political controversy, intensifying scrutiny of the Mamata Banerjee government’s handling of the case. The brutality of the assault has led to a political flashpoint, with the survivor's father expressing his loss of faith in Bengal's law and order, comparing it to "Aurangzeb's rule," and wishing to take his daughter back to Odisha for her safety.

The incident continues to draw widespread condemnation, with several political parties, including the Left, criticising Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her recent remarks suggesting that women and girls should avoid going out at night. Women’s organisations and civil society groups have also staged protests outside the private medical college where the victim is enrolled.

Published at : 14 Oct 2025 03:47 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mamata Banerjee Mamata Banerjee WEst Bengal Durgapur Gangrape
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
BJP Releases 1st List Of 71 Candidates For Bihar Assembly Elections
BJP Releases 1st List Of 71 Candidates For Bihar Assembly Elections
Election 2025
This Winning MLA Since 1995 Doesn’t Get Ticket In BJP First List For Bihar Assembly Polls 2025
This Winning MLA Since 1995 Doesn’t Get Ticket In BJP First List For Bihar Assembly Polls
Election 2025
'Will Not Get Up Till...': Miffed Gopal Mandal's Sit-In Outside Nitish Kumar's House For Bihar Election Ticket
Security Heightened Outside Nitish's House After Miffed JD (U) Leaders Protest For Ticket
World
Nepalese Student Bipin Joshi, Held Hostage By Hamas, Confirmed Dead
Nepalese Student Bipin Joshi, Held Hostage By Hamas, Confirmed Dead
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Politics: JDU Faces Internal Turmoil as MP Ajay Mandal Offers Resignation, MLA Gopal Mandal Stages Protest Over Ticket Fears
Rahul Gandhi Demands Immediate Action for Dalit IPS Officer’s Family, Calls for Arrest of Accused Officials
Bihar Election 2025: NDA Leaders Confirm Seat Sharing, Nitish Kumar Happy with Final Arrangements
Breaking: Young Muslim Devotee from Prayagraj Prays for Premanand Maharaj During Umrah Trip
Chaos in Chhattisgarh and Bihar: Sapna Chaudhary Concert Violence and Ticket Dispute in Samastipur
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Business
ABP Live Business
Crypto Is About Ownership. So Why Are We Still Getting Custody Wrong?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget