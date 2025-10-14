Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Rozina Sk, the sister of accused Safiq Sk in the Durgapur gang rape case, played a pivotal role in helping police apprehend her brother under Andal Bridge in Durgapur on Monday. “I wanted him to face the law. Our family should not be shamed because of him,” she told authorities, noting that Safiq trembled as he surrendered. Her courageous assistance ultimately led to the arrest of all five accused in the alleged gang rape of a second-year medical student near a private medical college in Durgapur.

Rozina expressed that her brother should face the law. She added that Safiq was visibly shaken during his surrender, highlighting the emotional gravity of the situation. Another accused, Sk Nasiruddin, whose motorcycle was allegedly used to flee the scene, was also arrested shortly after.

With these arrests, all five accused are now in custody. The three previously arrested: Riyazuddin, a former college security guard, Apu Barui, and Firdaus Sk-were remanded to 10 days’ police custody on October 12. Safiq and Nasiruddin have been remanded for nine days. The Durgapur Bar Association has refused to represent the accused, and legal aid counsel Pooja Kurmi filed vakalatnama for Safiq and Nasiruddin without seeking bail.

On Tuesday, a large police contingent led by Deputy Commissioner Abhishek Gupta of the Asansol-Durgapur Police Commissionerate visited the wooded area near Paranaganj Kali Bari cremation ground, adjacent to the college gates, where the incident occurred. The five arrested accused were taken to the site for the reconstruction. Additionally, the clothes worn by the accused on the day of the incident were collected and sent for forensic examination to check for DNA traces

The survivor's statement is scheduled to be recorded before a magistrate. Earlier, two of the accused were taken to their homes to recover concealed evidence, and all five will undergo medical examinations. Authorities plan to seek court permission for DNA profiling and conduct a test identification parade once the survivor is ready to record her statement

The incident has sparked widespread outrage and political controversy, intensifying scrutiny of the Mamata Banerjee government’s handling of the case. The brutality of the assault has led to a political flashpoint, with the survivor's father expressing his loss of faith in Bengal's law and order, comparing it to "Aurangzeb's rule," and wishing to take his daughter back to Odisha for her safety.

The incident continues to draw widespread condemnation, with several political parties, including the Left, criticising Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her recent remarks suggesting that women and girls should avoid going out at night. Women’s organisations and civil society groups have also staged protests outside the private medical college where the victim is enrolled.