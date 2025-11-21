Devyani Rana Takes Oath As Nagrota MLA After BJP’s Big Bypoll Win In Jammu & Kashmir

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 21 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party leader Devyani Rana on Friday took oath as MLA of Nagrota constituency in Jammu. She won the Nagrota seat with 42,350 votes, securing a victory margin of 24,647 in the recently concluded bypoll.

The oath-taking ceremony was administered by the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly of Jammu and Kashmir, Abdul Rahim Rathar. The Bharatiya Janata Party managed to retain Jammu and Kashmir's Nagrota seat, with late Devender Rana's daughter, Devyani Rana, securing the seat with a margin of more than 24,000 votes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked voters in Jammu and Kashmir's Nagrota after the BJP registered sweeping by-poll victories. Calling the victories "spectacular" and a reflection of public faith in the party's governance model, PM Modi in a post on X said, "I thank the people of Nagrota in Jammu and Kashmir as well as Nuapada in Odisha for blessing the BJP with spectacular victories in the by-polls. Congratulations to the newly elected MLAs Devyani Rana Ji and Jay Dholakia Ji. Wishing them the very best in serving the people. Compliments to the BJP Karyakartas who worked round the clock to ensure these wins."

Voting for the bypolls in the Nagrota Assembly constituency took place on November 11. "I am very lucky that I got the support of the BJP. I would like to thank every leader and other workers of the BJP, the family of Rana sir, everyone together made sure that I won the election. In 2024, Nagrota had given the blessing to Rana sir, and today, too, the people of Nagrota have blessed me," the BJP leader told ANI here.

Devyani Rana beat nine other candidates contesting for the seat. Rana is the daughter of former BJP MLA Devender Rana, who died on October 31, 2024, a week after taking oath as MLA of the J-K Assembly. Rana had been a two-time MLA of Nagrota.

While he won the 2024 polls under the BJP ticket, he was part of the JKNC and won under their ticket in 2014. Counting of votes for the bypolls of around eight Assembly constituencies across six states and one Union Territory took place on November 14, while voting took place on November 11.

