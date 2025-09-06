Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesDelhi: Yamuna Water Level Drops But Still Above Danger Mark; IMD Forecasts More Rain Today

Delhi: Yamuna Water Level Drops But Still Above Danger Mark; IMD Forecasts More Rain Today

The Yamuna river in Delhi remains above the danger mark at 206.47 metres, prompting evacuations in low-lying areas. Authorities stay on alert as fresh water discharges raise flood concerns.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 06 Sep 2025 12:57 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Yamuna River has once again crossed the danger mark in the national capital, sparking flood warnings and triggering evacuations across vulnerable low-lying areas. As of Saturday morning, the water level at the Old Railway Bridge (ORB) dipped slightly to 206.47 metres, yet it continues to flow above the danger threshold of 205.33 metres, keeping authorities and residents on edge.

Drone visuals captured from the iconic Old Iron Bridge show the river swelling ominously close to infrastructure and communities settled along its banks. While the level has receded marginally from the 207-metre mark seen in recent days, the threat is far from over.

Thousands Evacuated As Flood Waters Rise

Emergency measures are in full swing. Temporary shelters have been set up along the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, as well as in Mayur Vihar, Kashmere Gate, and surrounding areas to house displaced families. The evacuation protocol typically kicks in at 206 metres, and with current levels above that mark, officials are urging residents in flood-prone zones to remain alert and follow safety advisories.

The Old Railway Bridge, a critical monitoring point for Yamuna’s water levels, has become a focal area for flood-watch operations. According to officials, all relevant agencies are on standby and continuously assessing the situation.

Water Discharge Continues from Upstream Barrages

The persistent rise in river level has been attributed to heavy upstream discharge. At 9 am, the Hathnikund barrage in Haryana released 50,629 cusecs of water, while the Wazirabad barrage saw an outflow of approximately 1,17,260 cusecs. These waters generally take 48 to 50 hours to reach Delhi, meaning the full impact could still be unfolding.

Even relatively moderate discharges from these barrages have been enough to keep the Yamuna dangerously close to breaching its banks again, as recent rains saturate the region.

Weather Conditions Compound the Risk

Adding to the concern, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast thunderstorms with rain for both Saturday and Sunday, which could worsen the flood situation. On Saturday morning, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 25°C, with humidity at 86%, creating muggy and uncomfortable conditions for evacuees.

Despite the looming flood threat, the city’s air quality remains relatively clear. The Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 70 at 9 am, falling within the ‘satisfactory’ range, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

Published at : 06 Sep 2025 12:57 PM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Weather Thunderstorm Evacuation Flood Alert AQI Delhi Water Level Yamuna River Delhi Floods Hathnikund Barrage IMD Rain Forecast Danger Mark Old Iron Bridge Wazirabad Barrage
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Deeply Appreciate, Fully Reciprocate His Sentiments': PM Modi On Trump's 'Will Always Be Friends' Remark
'Fully Reciprocate His Sentiments': PM Modi On Trump's 'Will Always Be Friends' Remark
India
Army Chief Says Pakistan 'War' Didn't End With Ceasefire On May 10: 'Op Sindoor Continued For...'
Army Chief Says Pakistan 'War' Didn't End With Ceasefire On May 10: 'Op Sindoor Continued For...'
India
PM Modi To Skip UNGA Session This Month In US, Jaishankar To Represent India
PM Modi To Skip UNGA Session This Month In US, Jaishankar To Represent India
World
'Don't Think We Have...': Trump Takes U-Turn On 'Lost India To China' Remark, Affirms Friendship With PM Modi
'Will Always Be Friends With Modi': Trump Takes U-Turn On 'Lost India To China' Remark
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: PM Modi Responds Diplomatically to Trump’s Fluctuating Remarks on India | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: PM Narendra Modi to Skip UN General Assembly; S. Jaishankar to Represent India | ABP NEWS
U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick Warns India: Stop Russian Oil, Leave BRICS, Support Dollar | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: EU Imposes $3.5 Billion Fine on Google, Trump Calls It Discriminatory | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: PM Modi to Visit Flood-Hit Areas as Punjab Battles Devastating Floods | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Manan Bhatt
Manan Bhatt
Why Modi Skipped PLA Parade But Attended SCO Summit: The Logic Of National Interest | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget