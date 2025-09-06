Delhi: Yamuna Water Level Drops But Still Above Danger Mark; IMD Forecasts More Rain Today

The Yamuna River has once again crossed the danger mark in the national capital, sparking flood warnings and triggering evacuations across vulnerable low-lying areas. As of Saturday morning, the water level at the Old Railway Bridge (ORB) dipped slightly to 206.47 metres, yet it continues to flow above the danger threshold of 205.33 metres, keeping authorities and residents on edge.

Drone visuals captured from the iconic Old Iron Bridge show the river swelling ominously close to infrastructure and communities settled along its banks. While the level has receded marginally from the 207-metre mark seen in recent days, the threat is far from over.

VIDEO | Delhi: Yamuna river flowing above danger mark, drone visuals from Old Iron Bridge.



The Yamuna has breached the danger mark of 205.33 metres, triggering alerts across low-lying areas in the capital.#YamunaRiver #DelhiFloods #Monsoon2025



(Full video available on PTI… pic.twitter.com/wwf77BPNuR — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 6, 2025

Thousands Evacuated As Flood Waters Rise

Emergency measures are in full swing. Temporary shelters have been set up along the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, as well as in Mayur Vihar, Kashmere Gate, and surrounding areas to house displaced families. The evacuation protocol typically kicks in at 206 metres, and with current levels above that mark, officials are urging residents in flood-prone zones to remain alert and follow safety advisories.

The Old Railway Bridge, a critical monitoring point for Yamuna’s water levels, has become a focal area for flood-watch operations. According to officials, all relevant agencies are on standby and continuously assessing the situation.

Water Discharge Continues from Upstream Barrages

The persistent rise in river level has been attributed to heavy upstream discharge. At 9 am, the Hathnikund barrage in Haryana released 50,629 cusecs of water, while the Wazirabad barrage saw an outflow of approximately 1,17,260 cusecs. These waters generally take 48 to 50 hours to reach Delhi, meaning the full impact could still be unfolding.

Even relatively moderate discharges from these barrages have been enough to keep the Yamuna dangerously close to breaching its banks again, as recent rains saturate the region.

Weather Conditions Compound the Risk

Adding to the concern, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast thunderstorms with rain for both Saturday and Sunday, which could worsen the flood situation. On Saturday morning, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 25°C, with humidity at 86%, creating muggy and uncomfortable conditions for evacuees.

Despite the looming flood threat, the city’s air quality remains relatively clear. The Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 70 at 9 am, falling within the ‘satisfactory’ range, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.