Delhi’s Winter Makeover: Tulips To Bloom Across Streets, Parks This Winter

Tulip lovers will no longer need to travel to Kashmir or elsewhere to admire these vibrant flowers. This winter, residents of the national capital will be able to enjoy the beauty of tulips across roads, parks, and even religious sites in Delhi, thanks to a new initiative by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC). The move aims not only to beautify the city but also to convey key public messages through floral designs.

After Jammu and Kashmir and the Rashtrapati Bhavan, tulips will now adorn Delhi’s streets and parks. NDMC experiments every year to enhance the city's aesthetics, and for the first time, tulip arrangements will form shapes and messages linked to national campaigns such as One Nation, One Election, Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam, and Viksit Bharat. Visitors will be able to admire the flowers while also engaging with these initiatives.

Special Tulip Bulbs From Netherlands

For the project, eight varieties of tulip bulbs are being imported from the Netherlands, which are expected to arrive in India by next week. Planting across different parts of Delhi will begin from December 27. In addition, around 20,700 tulip bulbs preserved at a CSIR research centre in Palampur will also be used.

According to NDMC, special attention is being given this year to areas with heavy public movement. Prominent religious places such as Birla Mandir, Hanuman Mandir, and Bangla Sahib Gurudwara will also feature tulip displays. Where planting in the ground is not possible, tulips will be arranged in pots so that visitors can still enjoy the floral spectacle.

Key Locations and Public Sale of Tulips

Around 2.25 lakh tulip bulbs will be planted along Shanti Path, Central Park, Connaught Place, convention centres, Lodhi Garden, Talkatora Garden, Sardar Patel Marg, Mandi House, Windsor Place, Sher Shah Suri Marg, and areas around the Vice President’s House.

Additionally, nearly one lakh tulips will be grown in pots, which members of the public will also be able to purchase to decorate their homes.

Tulips Tailored For Delhi's Climate

NDMC Vice Chairman Kuljeet Chahal said that tulips require low temperatures to grow. Keeping Delhi’s climate in mind, pre-treated and programmed tulip bulbs have been selected so that they can develop well despite temperature fluctuations.

The initiative is aimed not just at beautifying the city but also at reconnecting people with nature. In the coming weeks, as the tulips bloom, Delhi’s parks and roads are expected to become popular spots for leisurely walks, photography, and enjoying the winter sunshine.