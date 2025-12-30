Will It Rain On New Year In Delhi? Check IMD Forecast

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







A thick blanket of fog once again wrapped Delhi on the morning of December 30, bringing daily life in the capital to a crawl. Combined with biting cold winds, the persistent fog has made commuting difficult and added to residents’ winter woes. With conditions worsening, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for December 30 and a yellow alert for December 31, warning of dense to very dense fog across several parts of the city.

As the year draws to a close, the weather threatens to disrupt not just travel but also New Year celebrations, with rain now forecast for January 1.

Cold Conditions Intensify Across Delhi-NCR

The chill in Delhi-NCR is no longer confined to early mornings and late nights. Cold winds are sweeping through the region throughout the day, forcing people indoors and driving up demand for heaters and blowers in local markets.

VIDEO | Uttar Pradesh: Dense fog in the region has affected rail and road traffic alike. Visuals from Gonda.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/xzXZI203hH — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 30, 2025

Although sunlight breaks through after noon, it offers little comfort. The sun remains faint and ineffective against the cold, leaving temperatures stubbornly low. Weather officials warn that both cold and fog are likely to intensify further in the coming days.

IMD Issues Weather Alerts for Capital Region

The Meteorological Department has outlined a clear warning schedule for the final days of December:

Orange alert on December 30

Yellow alert on December 31

Warning for dense to very dense fog

According to IMD forecasts, dense to moderate fog is expected across many areas of Delhi on December 29 and 30. Daytime temperatures are likely to hover between 20 and 21 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature may drop to 7–9 degrees Celsius.

#WATCH | Delhi | National capital enveloped in a dense layer of fog. Drone visuals from Sarai Kale Khan.



(Drone visuals shot at 7:36 am today) pic.twitter.com/iUIZLj2lsh — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2025

Senior meteorologist Dr RK Jenamani has cautioned that cold conditions will be particularly severe on December 30 and 31, with visibility expected to fall sharply in several locations.

Air Quality Remains in the ‘Severe’ Category

Alongside the cold and fog, air pollution continues to pose a serious health concern. Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 7 degrees Celsius and a daytime high of 20 degrees Celsius, while the Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 418, firmly in the severe category.

Neighbouring regions are facing similar conditions:

Noida: AQI 417 (21/9)

AQI 417 (21/9) Ghaziabad: AQI 582 (21/8)

AQI 582 (21/8) Gurugram: AQI 316 (21/8)

AQI 316 (21/8) Greater Noida: AQI 456 (21/8)

Poor visibility combined with hazardous air quality is further complicating travel and outdoor activity across the region.

Amid persistent fog and low visibility across parts of northern India, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has urged passengers to check flight status in advance, stay in touch with airlines and allow extra travel time. Airlines have been directed to strictly follow passenger facilitation norms, including timely updates, meals for delays, rebooking or refunds in case of cancellations, baggage support and quick grievance redressal.

Meanwhile, Delhi International Airport said flight operations are currently running smoothly as visibility has improved. Airport authorities assured passengers that on-ground teams are available across terminals for assistance and advised travellers to contact airlines for the latest flight schedules.

Rain Likely to Dampen New Year Celebrations

The weather may play spoilsport as the capital steps into the New Year. Cloudy skies are expected on the evening of December 31, followed by rainfall on January 1, according to weather experts.

Dr Mahesh Palawat, senior scientist at Skymet Weather, said snowfall is expected in the hilly regions, while the plains could see rain between December 30 and January 2. A western disturbance, coupled with moisture-laden winds, may bring light drizzle to parts of North India, including Delhi and northwest Uttar Pradesh.

With fog, cold, pollution and rain all converging, residents are advised to stay alert and plan their travel and celebrations with caution.