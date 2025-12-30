Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesWill It Rain On New Year In Delhi? Check IMD Forecast

Will It Rain On New Year In Delhi? Check IMD Forecast

Dense fog and severe cold continue in Delhi as rain is expected on New Year, triggering IMD alerts and likely flight and train disruptions across the capital.

By : Garvit Parashar | Updated at : 30 Dec 2025 08:59 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A thick blanket of fog once again wrapped Delhi on the morning of December 30, bringing daily life in the capital to a crawl. Combined with biting cold winds, the persistent fog has made commuting difficult and added to residents’ winter woes. With conditions worsening, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for December 30 and a yellow alert for December 31, warning of dense to very dense fog across several parts of the city.

As the year draws to a close, the weather threatens to disrupt not just travel but also New Year celebrations, with rain now forecast for January 1.

Cold Conditions Intensify Across Delhi-NCR

The chill in Delhi-NCR is no longer confined to early mornings and late nights. Cold winds are sweeping through the region throughout the day, forcing people indoors and driving up demand for heaters and blowers in local markets.

Although sunlight breaks through after noon, it offers little comfort. The sun remains faint and ineffective against the cold, leaving temperatures stubbornly low. Weather officials warn that both cold and fog are likely to intensify further in the coming days.

IMD Issues Weather Alerts for Capital Region

The Meteorological Department has outlined a clear warning schedule for the final days of December:

  • Orange alert on December 30
  • Yellow alert on December 31
  • Warning for dense to very dense fog

According to IMD forecasts, dense to moderate fog is expected across many areas of Delhi on December 29 and 30. Daytime temperatures are likely to hover between 20 and 21 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature may drop to 7–9 degrees Celsius.

Senior meteorologist Dr RK Jenamani has cautioned that cold conditions will be particularly severe on December 30 and 31, with visibility expected to fall sharply in several locations.

Air Quality Remains in the ‘Severe’ Category

Alongside the cold and fog, air pollution continues to pose a serious health concern. Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 7 degrees Celsius and a daytime high of 20 degrees Celsius, while the Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 418, firmly in the severe category.

Neighbouring regions are facing similar conditions:

  • Noida: AQI 417 (21/9)
  • Ghaziabad: AQI 582 (21/8)
  • Gurugram: AQI 316 (21/8)
  • Greater Noida: AQI 456 (21/8)

Poor visibility combined with hazardous air quality is further complicating travel and outdoor activity across the region.

Amid persistent fog and low visibility across parts of northern India, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has urged passengers to check flight status in advance, stay in touch with airlines and allow extra travel time. Airlines have been directed to strictly follow passenger facilitation norms, including timely updates, meals for delays, rebooking or refunds in case of cancellations, baggage support and quick grievance redressal.

Meanwhile, Delhi International Airport said flight operations are currently running smoothly as visibility has improved. Airport authorities assured passengers that on-ground teams are available across terminals for assistance and advised travellers to contact airlines for the latest flight schedules.

Rain Likely to Dampen New Year Celebrations

The weather may play spoilsport as the capital steps into the New Year. Cloudy skies are expected on the evening of December 31, followed by rainfall on January 1, according to weather experts.

Dr Mahesh Palawat, senior scientist at Skymet Weather, said snowfall is expected in the hilly regions, while the plains could see rain between December 30 and January 2. A western disturbance, coupled with moisture-laden winds, may bring light drizzle to parts of North India, including Delhi and northwest Uttar Pradesh.

With fog, cold, pollution and rain all converging, residents are advised to stay alert and plan their travel and celebrations with caution.

Related Video

Unnao Rape Case: Supreme Court Begins Hearing on CBI Plea Against Kuldeep Sengar’s Bail

About the author Garvit Parashar

Garvit Parashar writes on a wide range of topics, including national affairs, cricket, politics, and social issues. A passionate follower of Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Lionel Messi, Garvit spends his free time hiking and travelling.
Read
Published at : 30 Dec 2025 08:19 AM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Weather Dense Fog Rain Forecast Flight Disruptions IMD Alert
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Khaleda Zia, Bangladesh's First Female Prime Minister, Passes Away After Prolonged Illness
Khaleda Zia, Bangladesh's First Female Prime Minister, Passes Away After Prolonged Illness
Cities
Dense Fog Triggers Red Alert In Delhi; 128 Flights Cancelled, AQI Slips To ‘Severe’
Dense Fog Triggers Red Alert In Delhi; 128 Flights Cancelled, AQI Slips To ‘Severe’
Cities
Air India Express Pilot Detained Days After 'Assaulting' Passenger At Delhi Airport
Air India Express Pilot Detained Days After 'Assaulting' Passenger At Delhi Airport
World
'We Know What They're Doing...': Trump Warns Fresh US Strike If Iran Rebuilds Weapons
'We Know What They're Doing...': Trump Warns Fresh US Strike If Iran Rebuilds Weapons
Advertisement

Videos

Unnao Rape Case: Supreme Court Begins Hearing on CBI Plea Against Kuldeep Sengar’s Bail
Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: Shiv Sena and BJP to Contest Separately, No Alliance Announced
Unnao Rape Case: Congress Women Protest Outside Supreme Court Over Unnao Case, Demand Justice for Victim
Breaking News: Supreme Court Hears Arguments in Unnao Rape Case Against Kuldeep Singh Sengar’s Bail
Breaking News: Massive Protests Outside Supreme Court Ahead of Unnao Rape Case Hearing
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Opinion | Bangladesh Wants To Buy Typhoon, Must Learn Lessons From Pakistan
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget