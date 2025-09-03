Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Residents Spend Night On Street After Yamuna Floods Homes; IMD Forecasts More Rains

The Yamuna river in Delhi crossed the evacuation mark of 206 metres on Tuesday after heavy rain lashed the city. At 4:00 PM, the river reached a recorded level of 206.03 metres.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 03 Sep 2025 10:30 AM (IST)
Delhi is set to witness a cloudy week ahead with light to moderate showers as the Yamuna water level continues to stay above the danger mark following heavy rain in the national capital. 

According to the Ministry of Jal Shakti, the water level of the Yamuna river is likely to reach 206.90 metres by 7:00 AM on Wednesday, September 3. On Tuesday, the Yamuna level was recorded at 206.36 metres at the Old Railway Bridge, prompting immediate evacuation of people living in low-lying areas.

In anticipation of the possible flood situation, people residing in the low-lying areas nearby have been shifted to safer locations. Some of them were seen sleeping on cots on the roadside with their belongings kept beside them. 

"As per current indications, the water level by 7 am on 3 September 2025 is likely to be 206.90 metres; thereafter, the water level will likely rise," the flood advisory said.

The Yamuna river in Delhi crossed the evacuation mark of 206 metres on Tuesday after heavy rain lashed the city. At 4:00 PM, the river reached a recorded level of 206.03 metres, and continued to to rise steadily since then. In view of the rising water levels, the traffic on the Old Railway Bridge was also suspended.

"The reason for the rising water level is mostly due to the high volumes of water released from the Wazirabad and Hathnikund barrages every hour. The forecast indicates a further increase in water level," an official from the Central Flood Control Room added. 

Delhi Braces For More Showers This Week

According to the India Meteorological Department, Delhi NCR is likely to receive light to moderate rain this week. While no major red warnings have been issued, the weather department has forecast generally cloudy sky with a few spells of light to moderate rain, and heavy rain possible at isolated places.

Here's the forecast for this week:

  • September 3: Cloudy skies with one or two spells of very light to light rain or thunderstorms, and a chance of moderate rain in isolated areas.

  • September 4: Generally cloudy sky with a possibility of one or two spells of very light to light rain or thundershowers. 

  • September 5: Generally cloudy sky with a possibility of one or two spells of very light to light rain or thundershowers. There is also a possibility of moderate rain.
  • September 6: Generally cloudy sky with a possibility of one or two spells of very light to light rain or thundershowers. 
  • September 7–8: Skies will remain cloudy but conditions will turn drier, with little to no rain expected.
Published at : 03 Sep 2025 09:24 AM (IST)
