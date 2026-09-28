Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Chargesheet details internet-planned murder of Ketan Agarwal.

Accused searched poisons, manipulation, and digital evidence deletion.

Ketan pushed from Lohagad Fort after Bali trip cancelled.

Police charged Siya, Chetan, and Ritesh for the murder.

A more than 5,000-page chargesheet filed by Pune Rural Police in the Ketan Agarwal murder case has revealed details of the alleged conspiracy and the manner in which the crime was planned, according to the investigation.

The chargesheet states that the accused allegedly used the internet, social media and podcasts to plan the murder, make it appear accidental and mislead the police.

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Searches Related To Poison, Murder And Erasing Evidence

According to the chargesheet, accused Siya Praveen Goyal, 20, and Chetan Babulal Chaudhary, 22, allegedly searched Google, YouTube and other social media platforms for information related to poison, ways to kill, manipulating people and deleting digital evidence.

The searches allegedly included:

“Death Cap Mushroom India”

“Who hit Preeti Singh”

“Trek in Summer”

“Women Kills Family by Mushroom”

“Easy way to kill someone”

“Sonam Case”

“Lohagad Fort”

“How to format iPhone No History on calls”

“How to Delete Google Account”

“Trekking Incident”

“How to Manipulate People”

The chargesheet also states that the accused listened to a podcast titled “How to Manipulate People” and subsequently discussed ways to mislead the police and deceive others.

Alleged Murder Plot Began After Engagement

According to the chargesheet, 26-year-old Ketan Vishal Agarwal, a resident of Gahunje in Maval, and Siya got engaged on February 19, 2026.

However, the report states that Siya was allegedly unhappy with the relationship and was in a relationship with Chetan Chaudhary. The accused allegedly then plotted to eliminate Ketan.

First Plan Involved Alleged Contract Killing

Police said Siya, Chetan and their friend Ritesh Sanjay Hange, 23, allegedly planned Ketan's murder.

On May 5, 2026, Chetan and Ritesh allegedly contacted Sharv Ankush Gholap to hire a shooter from Bengaluru. However, Sharv allegedly refused, and the contract killing plan could not be executed.

Lohagad Recce, Bali Trip Allegedly Cancelled

According to the chargesheet, the accused allegedly conducted a recce of Lohagad Fort on May 28 and 29 and selected the location for the crime.

Ketan and Siya were scheduled to travel to Bali, Indonesia, for a pre-wedding photoshoot on June 6. The chargesheet alleges that Siya tore Ketan's passport and other essential documents in a washroom at a food plaza in Khalapur, resulting in the trip being cancelled.

Ketan Allegedly Pushed From Lohagad Fort

According to police, Siya called Ketan to Lohagad on June 18, 2026, on the pretext of going trekking with friends. The group reached near the fort at around 9 am.

The chargesheet alleges that when Ketan was looking down from a rocky section on the western side of the fort, Chetan approached him from behind and pushed him. Siya allegedly then kicked him forcefully.

Ketan fell into a deep gorge and died at the spot, according to the chargesheet.

Alleged Attempts To Destroy Evidence

Fake Instagram account: The accused allegedly obtained a fake Instagram account from Kamlesh Chaudhary, changed its name and password, and used it to chat with Ketan while posing as Siya's friend. The chargesheet alleges this was done to make investigators suspect the involvement of another person in the relationship. The account was allegedly deleted later while the accused were having tea near Vadgaon-Talegaon Phata.

Hiding mobile location: According to the chargesheet, Chetan allegedly used his employee Neeraj Kumar Saroj's mobile phone to conceal his own location.

Deleting digital evidence: Police allege that, on Ritesh Hange's suggestion, Siya, Chetan and Ritesh deleted Google and YouTube search histories, iCloud data, WhatsApp chats, call logs and photographs from their phones.

Alleged attempt to show murder as accident: Siya allegedly told the police and Ketan's family that he had slipped and fallen into the gorge, resulting in his death.

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Chargesheet Filed Against Three Accused

Pune Rural Police have filed a chargesheet against Siya Praveen Goyal, Chetan Babulal Chaudhary and Ritesh Sanjay Hange under Sections 103(1), 61(2), 238 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, along with relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act, 2000.