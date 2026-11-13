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English NewsCitiesIIT Roorkee Student Dies By Suicide In Hostel Room, Police Recover Note From Computer

IIT Roorkee Student Dies By Suicide In Hostel Room, Police Recover Note From Computer

An IIT Roorkee second-year student, Ayush Rajoria, died by suicide in his hostel room. Police recovered a detailed suicide note from his computer and are investigating.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 13 Nov 2026 07:00 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • IIT Roorkee second-year student died by suicide Thursday.
  • Police found the locked room, recovered body, suicide note.
  • Institute expressed grief, offered support, cooperating with police.

A second-year student of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee died by suicide in his hostel room late Thursday night, police said on Friday. The deceased has been identified as Ayush Rajoria, who was enrolled in the BS-MS programme in Mathematics and Computing under the Department of Mathematics.

IIT Roorkee Expresses Grief, Offers Support To Family

In an official media statement issued on Friday, IIT Roorkee expressed "profound sadness" over Rajoria's untimely demise and extended its heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family.

"The circumstances surrounding the incident are currently under investigation by the police. The Institute is extending its full cooperation to the authorities and is committed to providing all necessary support to the family," the statement issued by Media Cell In-charge Sonika Srivastava read.

The institute said its administration stands with the campus community and will extend support to those affected by the tragedy. It also urged everyone to "respect the privacy of the bereaved family and refrain from speculation regarding the incident".

Police Recover Note From Student's Computer

According to Haridwar Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Navneet Singh Bhullar, the Roorkee Police Control Room received an alert through the 112 emergency service late Thursday night.

"Police found the room locked from the inside; upon gaining entry, they recovered the body," SSP Bhullar said, confirming that Rajoria had died by suicide.

He added that a detailed suicide note was found on the student's computer, which the police will examine before taking further action in accordance with the law.

Post-Mortem Examination Underway

The police sent the body to the Civil Hospital in Roorkee for a post-mortem examination. Inquest and post-mortem procedures are underway, while the Roorkee police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the student's death.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was the student who passed away at IIT Roorkee?

The deceased student was Ayush Rajoria, a second-year student enrolled in the BS-MS programme in Mathematics and Computing.

What were the circumstances of the student's death?

Ayush Rajoria died by suicide in his hostel room late Thursday night. Police were alerted and found the room locked from the inside.

How has IIT Roorkee responded to the incident?

IIT Roorkee expressed profound sadness and extended condolences to the family, offering its full cooperation to the police. The institute is also providing support to the campus community.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 13 Nov 2026 07:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Suicide Case IIT Roorkee Ayush Rajoria
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